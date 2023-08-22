Test Your IQ With This Optical Illusion: Can You Find the Hidden Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in This Deck of Playing Cards?

Optical illusion, also known as visual illusion, is a phenomenon in which our visual system creates a perception that differs from reality.

This can happen because of the way our eyes and brain process information, or because of the way an image is created.

To put it in simple terms an optical illusion is a trick that our brains play on us.

This particular optical illusion is doing rounds on the internet and it is a fun way to test your observation skills.

It is an image created by Michael Rogalski (DailyMail) that features a deck of playing cards and among those cards, there are faces of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton hiding very cleverly.

The challenge this image presents is to test your ability to observe things quite carefully.

The faces are camouflaged as the playing cards and it can be difficult to spot them at first.

But if you look closely, you'll see them easily.

Well, the challenge for you is to find the hidden faces of Donald and Hillary within 21 seconds.

Are you up for the challenge? Start the timer and race against the clock to find the hidden faces.

All the best!

Try: Beyond the Rice: Find the Hidden Caterpillar Among Sushi

Source: Michael Rogalski (DailyMail)

Any luck finding Trump and Clinton?

Come on, they are right there waiting to be discovered.

Still didn’t find it?

Okay, here are some tips for you:

Zoom in on the image and try to look at it from different angles. These puzzles are designed to hide the objects in a certain manner that it confuses the human brain and sometimes it is not even visible until the image is zoomed in.

Turn off all the distractions and focus on the image. Optical illusions require complete attention and it is important to gather your complete focus on the image.

Did you find it now?

Hurry up! The timer is about to run out.

3… 2… and 1!

The time limit is finished!

So, did your sharp observation skills help you out?

If you found Trump and Clinton then congratulations, your attention to detail skill has finally paid off!

If you didn’t spot them, it’s okay, even the true puzzle masters can get confused with this optical illusion.

You can give it another try. Just scroll back up and try to find them without a timer. Put your skills to the test!

Coming to the solution, here is the answer to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Trump and Clinton- Solution

Trump is hiding in the upper right corner of the image while Clinton is discreetly hiding in the lower centre of the image.

Source: Michael Rogalski (DailyMail)

Wasn’t this puzzle quite amazing? Keep sharpening your skills with these optical illusions and your observation skills will help you to find the smallest details in your daily life too.

Must Try: The IQ Test That Will Test Your Limits! This Teddy Bear Is Breaking the Internet: Can You Spot the Hidden Stuff Toy?