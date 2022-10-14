Fire-Breathing “Dragon” Black Hole Discovered By Indian Scientists

Indian Scientists Discover Rare Black Hole: In a recent study published by the Monthly Notices of The Royal Astronomical Society, Indian scientists have discovered a supermassive black hole in space.

The enormous black hole is around one billion light-years away from Earth.

The black was discovered spewing jets of fire in a single direction, which has created quite a buzz in the scientific community, as only one side of the fiery jet is visible.

Although it is common for supermassive black holes to emit strong jets of radiation and particles, this black hole is quite an enigma. As jets emitted by black holes are always launched in pairs and move in opposing directions at incredible speeds.

This rare “dragon” black hole is located in the RAD12 galaxy and is hurling fireballs at another galaxy called RAD 12b.

The RAD 12b is an elliptical galaxy, which is larger and more brilliant than RAD 12. In the coming billion years or so, the two aforementioned galaxies will merge into one larger galaxy.

The jet emitted by the black hole is larger than RAD 12, its host. According to the study, it is about 440 thousand light-years away and resembles the shape of a mushroom.

The spewed jet ricochets back to its host black hole after hitting RAD 12b.

In 2013, the distinguishing features of RAD12 were identified using optical data from the Sloan Digitized Sky Survey (SDSS) and radio data from the Very Large Array.

To prove that the features of the galaxy and its massive black hole were one-of-a-kind, scientists conducted additional observations with the Giant Meter Wave Radio Telescope (GMRT), which is in India.

This is the first time a jet has been seen to collide with a massive galaxy like RAD12-B, making RAD12 unlike anything else that has been discovered to date. Beyond the RAD12 visible stars, a conical stem of premature plasma may be seen being blasted from the core, wherein the black hole lies.

What Is A Black Hole?

Black holes are objects in space with huge mass and density that bend space and time. They are massive objects that have their very own gravitational pull.

The gravitational pull of a black hole is so strong that once an object is pulled inside, nothing, not even light (the fastest thing in all of the known universe) can escape from it.

How Are Black Holes Formed?

Albert Einstein gave a theory hundreds of years ago that still proves to be true even today. He said that energy can neither be created nor destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.

Similarly, black holes are not created from nothing, their beginnings are marked by the end of massive celestial bodies.

When a massive star explodes into a supernova, it leaves behind a small, dense residual core as it dies.

If the core's mass exceeds around three times that of the Sun, gravity will prevail over all other natural forces, and results in the formation of a black hole.

This discovery may aid research into why star formation is nonexistent in elliptical galaxies, especially those with massive black holes at their center.