FSSAI recognises new Precision Iodine Value Analyzer (PIVA) developed by CSIR-CSIO: All you need to know

In order to encourage the manufacturing industry in India, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIR-CSIO) has developed and transferred the technology of Precision Iodine Value Analyzer (PIVA), an instrument for the measurement of the degree of unsaturation (iodine value) in vegetable oils.

The indigenous food testing equipment was recognized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on the occasion of World Food Safety Day (7 June 2021).

What is Precision Iodine Value Analyzer?

Precision Iodine Value Analyzer (PIVA) is an instrument to measure the degree of iodine value in vegetable oils.

How is Iodine Value determined?

Iodine Value is conventionally determined using manual titration and other analytical instruments based on automated titration. These methods, however, take a longer time to analyze, are costly, and use toxic chemicals.

With the rapid analysis technique developed by CSIR-CSIO, Iodine Value can be determined in just three minutes. Also, the cost of analysis per sample has reduced drastically.

The technology has been transferred to a Chandigarh based start-up, M/s Comfax Systems. At present, Precision Iodine Value Analyzer (PIVA) has been calibrated and tested for coconut, sunflower, mustard, palm, rice bran, soybean, groundnut, olive oil, and ghee.

Applications of Precision Iodine Value Analyzer

Precision Iodine Value Analyzer (PIVA) finds its applications in:

1- Oil extractions units

2- Quality control and assurance labs

3- Food regulatory authorities

4- Soaps and cosmetics

5- Bakeries

6- The meat industry

7- The paint industry

8- Biodiesel analysis

9- The charcoal industry

10- Adulteration in edible oils and fats.

