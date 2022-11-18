Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes 18 November: Get Free Diamonds and Loot Crates

Garena Free Fire Max is a game where players fight against each other using futuristic weapons. The game has gone viral since its release and has become one of the most played games on the Google Play Store because it offered a new concept of gameplay.

Players can play together or compete against each other in a team battle mode. The game is equipped with stunning visuals, gameplay modes, a number of characters to choose from, and special events.

The redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX of November 18 are here. Players can use these alphanumeric codes to claim free items in the game such as diamonds, Loot Crates, and weapons for free.

However, only the first 500 users and selected regions get access to the daily redeem codes. So, buckle up and use the codes before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes November 18, 2022

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF1164XNJZ2V

X99TK56XDJ4X

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

SARG886AV5GR

You can redeem these codes and claim free in-game items In Garena Free Fire Max by:

Visiting the rewards redemption page for the game on your browser.

Logging into your account using your credentials.

Copying the redeem codes, entering them into the redemption box, and clicking on submit.

Your free in-game items will be sent to your game account’s mail and the currency will be added automatically to your account wallet.

Free Fire is an Android and iOS multiplayer battle royale game that Garena created and released. Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire. Following the ban of the previous online RPG, the battle royale game gained popularity in India. The game releases redeem codes to claim free rewards daily.

So make sure to redeem these free codes and get your game items for free.