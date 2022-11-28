Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 28th November 2022: Claim Free Rewards

Here are the Garena Free Fire Max redemption codes for November 28. By redeeming codes, players can obtain free in-game stuff like weapons, gems, skins, and more. On the official redemption page, you can use these coupons.

The daily redeem codes, however, are only accessible to the first 500 individuals and a few restricted areas.

So, hurry up and redeem the codes before they run out and claim free rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 28th November 2022

HSUDJDYENVDIM

SHUSHDYWFFW7

2Y6E7265R7ND72

SHDBBDUUW685G

BDUDIK2JJ2682976

NEHDIJ2NDY62881

NSJWJDNH26E889

NSJJSH26286E627

BSHWH628R662BD

BSHSH25E8UE62H8

BZHSJDH628D628

You can redeem these codes and claim free in-game items In Garena Free Fire Max by:

Go to the game's rewards redemption page on your browser.

Use your login information to access your account.

Copy the redemption codes, paste them into the redemption box, and submit.

Your account wallet will automatically be updated with your free in-game stuff.

Free Fire is an Android and iOS multiplayer battle royale game that Garena created and released. Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire. Following the ban of the previous online RPG, the battle royale game gained popularity in India. The game releases redeem codes to claim free rewards daily. So make sure to redeem these free codes and get your game items for free.

