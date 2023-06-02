Breaking

WTC Final 2023 Commentators: Gavaskar, Ganguly, Hussain, Here is the Full List of Commentators

Renowned legends Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden and Nasser Hussain for the English feed/ world feed along with Harbhajan Singh, Saurav Ganguly, Deep Dasgupta and S. Sreesanth for the Hindi feed, will be present to commentate during the Final. The broadcast will also be available in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil, apart from the English and Hindi broadcast.
WTC Final  2023 Commentators: The highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final is just around the corner, and cricket fans are in for a treat with a star-studded commentary team set to provide expert analysis and captivating commentary throughout the match. This remarkable lineup of cricketing legends will undoubtedly enhance the viewers' experience as they delve into the intricacies of the game.

Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports network, the official digital and TV broadcasters have released the list of commentators for the WTC Final to be held at The Oval in England.

WTC Final 2023 Commentators

Here is the list of Commentators for the five language feeds for the WTC Final:

English (World Feed) 

Hindi 

Tamil 

Telugu 

Kannada 

Ravi Shastri

Harbhajan Singh

Yo Mahesh

Kaushik NC

Vijay Bharadwaj

Sunil Gavaskar

Saurav Ganguly

S. Ramesh

Ashish Reddy

Srinivasa M

Matthew Hayden

Deep Dasgupta

L. Balaji

T. Suman

B. Chipli

Nasser Hussain

 S. Sreesanth

S. Sriram

Kalyan K

Pavan Deshpande and Sunil J

With such an impressive ensemble of commentators, the WTC final promises to be an enthralling contest for cricket fans worldwide. As they tune in to witness the battle for the inaugural championship, viewers can rest assured that this distinguished panel of experts will provide unparalleled insights, analysis, and commentary throughout the match, enhancing their enjoyment of this grand event.
