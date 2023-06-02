WTC Final 2023 Commentators: Gavaskar, Ganguly, Hussain, Here is the Full List of Commentators

WTC Final 2023 Commentators: The highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final is just around the corner, and cricket fans are in for a treat with a star-studded commentary team set to provide expert analysis and captivating commentary throughout the match. This remarkable lineup of cricketing legends will undoubtedly enhance the viewers' experience as they delve into the intricacies of the game.

Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports network, the official digital and TV broadcasters have released the list of commentators for the WTC Final to be held at The Oval in England.

Renowned legends Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden and Nasser Hussain for the English feed/ world feed along with Harbhajan Singh, Saurav Ganguly, Deep Dasgupta and S. Sreesanth for the Hindi feed, will be present to commentate during the Final. he broadcast will also be available in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil, apart from the English and Hindi broadcast.

Here is the list of Commentators for the five language feeds for the WTC Final:

English (World Feed) Hindi Tamil Telugu Kannada Ravi Shastri Harbhajan Singh Yo Mahesh Kaushik NC Vijay Bharadwaj Sunil Gavaskar Saurav Ganguly S. Ramesh Ashish Reddy Srinivasa M Matthew Hayden Deep Dasgupta L. Balaji T. Suman B. Chipli Nasser Hussain S. Sreesanth S. Sriram Kalyan K Pavan Deshpande and Sunil J

With such an impressive ensemble of commentators, the WTC final promises to be an enthralling contest for cricket fans worldwide. As they tune in to witness the battle for the inaugural championship, viewers can rest assured that this distinguished panel of experts will provide unparalleled insights, analysis, and commentary throughout the match, enhancing their enjoyment of this grand event.