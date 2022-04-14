Massive Geomagnetic Storm to hit Earth today, Here's what you need to know

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

According to NASA and NOAA, a massive geomagnetic storm is expected to hit the earth today. The G2 class geomagnetic storm will hit the earth today and may cause a global radio blackout.
Created On: Apr 14, 2022 12:53 IST
Modified On: Apr 14, 2022 13:16 IST
Geomagnetic Storm: A massive Geomagnetic Storm is likely to hit the Earth today, and may also cause a global radio blackout, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). 

Both the agencies said that coronal mass ejection (CME) has been spotted billowing away from the sun. 

The Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India (CESSI) also shared the details of the upcoming storm through Twitter. 

What is a geomagnetic storm?

A geomagnetic storm is a disturbance in the Earth's magnetosphere and is caused either by a solar wind shock wave or magnetic field cloud that interacts with the Earth's magnetic field. 

These storms are labelled from G1 to G5, where G1 has the minimal impact and G5 has the severe damage potential.

Which class of geomagnetic storm will hit earth today?

G2 class geomagnetic storm will hit the earth today. Today's geomagnetic storm is not that dangerous but may have some consequences. According to NASA, the geomagnetic storm may cause shortwave radio blackout and damage to transformers and the power grid. The space agency further added that voltage fluctuations can take place and GPS users can also face disruptions.  

