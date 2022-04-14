Massive Geomagnetic Storm to hit Earth today, Here's what you need to know

Geomagnetic Storm: A massive Geomagnetic Storm is likely to hit the Earth today, and may also cause a global radio blackout, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Both the agencies said that coronal mass ejection (CME) has been spotted billowing away from the sun.

The Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India (CESSI) also shared the details of the upcoming storm through Twitter.

//CESSI SPACE WEATHER BULLETIN//11 April 2022//SUMMARY: QUIET TO MODERATE SPACE WEATHER CONDITIONS// A halo CME was detected by SOHO LASCO on 11 April. Our model fit indicates a very high probability of Earth impact on 14 April, 2022 with speeds ranging between 429-575 km/s + pic.twitter.com/MRFNuLI2hS — Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India (@cessi_iiserkol) April 11, 2022

What is a geomagnetic storm?

A geomagnetic storm is a disturbance in the Earth's magnetosphere and is caused either by a solar wind shock wave or magnetic field cloud that interacts with the Earth's magnetic field.

These storms are labelled from G1 to G5, where G1 has the minimal impact and G5 has the severe damage potential.

Which class of geomagnetic storm will hit earth today?

G2 class geomagnetic storm will hit the earth today. Today's geomagnetic storm is not that dangerous but may have some consequences. According to NASA, the geomagnetic storm may cause shortwave radio blackout and damage to transformers and the power grid. The space agency further added that voltage fluctuations can take place and GPS users can also face disruptions.

What can cause auroras and power grid blackouts?

Space weather! Just like weather on Earth, there is weather in space. Our dynamic Sun spews out particles that can impact Earth's atmosphere and affect our technology. @NWSSWPC helps us predict these events. https://t.co/722ZEvKH5I — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) April 11, 2022

