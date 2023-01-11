Gk Questions And Answers On Prithvi-II Missile

An integral part of India's nuclear deterrence Prithvi- II passed its test launch with "high accuracy" on Tuesday from the coast of Odisha.

"A well-established system, the Prithvi-II missile has been an integral part of India's nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy," the defense ministry said in a statement.

It said the "user training launch" successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

A successful training launch of #Prithvi-II was carried out today from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of #Odisha. pic.twitter.com/2EXI9ffHgB — Linesh Patel (@LineshPatel6) January 10, 2023

Test your knowledge of the newly launched missile Prithvi- II by answering these not-so-simple GK questions!

Q1. What is the range of the Prithvi-II missile?

a.250-350 kilometers

b.500-600 kilometers

c.350-750 kilometers

d.680-700 kilometers

Answer: 250-350 kilometers







Q2. The test launch of the tactical ballistic missile Prithvi-II was conducted from where?

a.Chandipur test range off Odisha

b.Chandipur test range off Jaipur

c.Chandipur test range off the United States

d.Chandipur test range off Russia

Answer: a. Chandipur test range off the Odisha







Q3. When was the training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II carried out?

a.November 12, 2021

b.January 10, 2023

c.June 5, 2020

d.May 6, 2018

Answer: b. January 10, 2023







Q4. What is Prithvi II's maximum warhead mounting capability?

a.400 kg

b.600 kg

c.500 kg

d.800 kg

Answer: c. 500 kg

Q5. How Many Prithvi Missile India have?

a.6 Prithvi missiles

b.1 Prithvi missiles

c.5 Prithvi missiles

d.3 Prithvi missiles

Answer: d. 3 Prithvi missiles







Q6. Who Invented the Prithvi Missile?

a.DRDO (Defence Research & Development Organization)

b.ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder)

c.NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration)

d.PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder)

Answer: a. DRDO (Defence Research & Development Organization)









Q7. What missiles can carry conventional high explosives as well as chemical, biological, or nuclear munitions?

a. Air-to-air missiles

b. Air-to-surface missiles

c. Ballistic missiles

d. Antiship missiles

Answer: c. Ballistic missiles







Q8. Which country has ballistic missiles?

a. Russia, the United States, China, North Korea and India

b. Japan, Italy, and Russia

c. Africa, India, and Spain

d. Singapore, Japan, and China

Answer: a. Russia, the United States, China, North Korea and India

Q9. Who invented the missile first?

a. America

b. India

c. Nazi Germany

d. China

Answer: c. Nazi Germany

Q10. How much is the range of Prithvi I?

a.800km

b.200 km

c.150 km

d. 1000 km

Answer: c. 150 km

