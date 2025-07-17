General Knowledge Questions on Oceans of the World

Did you know that the deepest, darkest, and most enigmatic locations on Earth are found in the oceans, which make up more than 70% of our planet? Every ocean, from the mighty Pacific to the frigid Arctic, has a significant impact on our climate, weather, and ecosystems. But how much do you really know about them? Check your knowledge.

1: How Many Oceans Are There in the World Today?

A) 3

B) 5

C) 4

D) 7

Answer: B) 5

Reason: The Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Southern and Arctic are the five oceans. In 2000, the International Hydrographic Organisation formally recognised the Southern Ocean.

2. Which ocean on Earth is the largest?

A) The Indian Ocean

B) The Atlantic Ocean

C) Pacific Ocean

D) Arctic Ocean

Answer: C) Pacific Ocean

Reason: The Pacific Ocean is larger than all of Earth's land combined, spanning over 63 million square miles!