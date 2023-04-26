Top 10 GK questions on Srinivasa Ramanujan- Take this quiz to know their answers

Srinivasa Ramanujan was an Indian mathematician whose contributions to the fields of number theory, infinite series, and continued fractions are remembered to date. Despite facing numerous challenges, including poverty and lack of formal education, he went on to make groundbreaking discoveries in mathematics and gained recognition as one of the most brilliant mathematicians of his time.

At the age of 13, Ramanujan developed a keen interest in Mathematics and started learning advanced topics. His dedication to the subject help him discover such theories that are still studied and admired by mathematicians around the world. The below quiz will help you get some insights into his early life and career. So, without further ado, let's get started;

1. When was Srinivasa Ramanujan born?

22 December 1879 7 April 1889 30 June 1887 3 March 1885

Ans: A. 22 December 1879

Explanation: Srinivasa Ramanujan was born on 22nd December 1879.

2. In which town in South India was Ramanujan born?

Madurai Chennai Bangalore Hyderabad

Ans: D. Madurai

Explanation: Srinivasa Ramanujan was born in Madurai.

3. At what age did Ramanujan start studying mathematics?

7 years old 10 years old 13 years old 16 years old

Ans: C. 13 years old

Explanation: Ramanujan started learning about mathematics at the early age of 13.

4. Which film is based on Ramanujan’s life?

The Man who knew infinity A Beautiful Mind Gifted X+Y

Ans: A. The Man who knew infinity

Explanation: The film, 'The Man who knew infinity' was entirely based on the life of Ramanujan. It starred Dev Patel in the lead role and was directed by Matthew Brown.

5. Who invited Ramanujan to England?

John Littlewood G.H. Hardy Isaac Newton David Hilbert

Ans: B. G.H. Hardy

Explanation: Inspired by Ramanujan's achievements, English mathematician G.H. Hardy invited him to England.

6. Which year was celebrated as National Mathematics Year by the Government of India?

2010 2013 2011 2012

Ans: D. 2012

Explanation: 2012 was celebrated as National Mathematics Year by the Government of India.

7. At what age did Ramanujan pass away?

26 31 33 39

Ans: C. 33

Explanation: Ramanujan passed away at the age of 33 due to Tuberculosis.

8. What disease did Ramanujan suffer from, which caused his health to decline rapidly?

Diabetes Tuberculosis Cancer Malaria

Ans: B. Tuberculosis

Explanation: Ramanujan suffered from Tuberculosis which resulted in a rapid decline in his health.

9. Which mathematical concept did Ramanujan develop independently of contemporary mathematicians?

The Riemann hypothesis The theory of elliptic curves Modular forms The partition function

Ans: D. The partition function

Explanation: Ramanujan developed a mathematical concept called the partition function.

10. How many years did Ramanujan spend in England before returning to India?

1 2 3 4

Ans: B. 2

Explanation: Ramanujan spent 2 years in England before returning to India.

