Top 10 GK questions on Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj- Take this quiz to know their answers

Today is the death anniversary of one of the most remarkable rulers in history, Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Born in a family of Maratha rulers, Shivaji acquired leadership skills in his childhood. Growing up he established progressive civil rule with well-structured administration. He is also known for developing Guerilla war techniques that helps the Marathas during the war.

The below quiz questions about the founder of the Maratha Kingdom will help you gain some insight into his early life and contribution. So, let’s get started;

1. When was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj born?

19th Feb 1630 15th April 1766 20th March 1645 18th Jan 1789

Ans. A. 19th Feb 1630

2. In which year did Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj pass away?

1780 1789 1680 1687

Ans. C. 1680

3. Where did Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj die?

Raigad Fort, Maharashtra Amer Fort, Jaipur Red Fort, Delhi Pratapgad Fort, Pune

Ans. A. Raigad Fort, Maharashtra

4. What was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's most famous military achievement?

Guerilla warfare tactics Establishment of the Maratha Empire Both None of the above

Ans. C. Both

Explanation: The establishment of the Maratha Empire and its successful Guerilla warfare tactics were considered one of the most famous military achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

5. In which fort was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj born?

Shivneri Fort, Maharashtra Raigad Fort, Maharashtra Red Fort, Delhi Pratapgad Fort, Pune

Ans. A. Shivneri Fort, Maharashtra

6. What was the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's mother?

Jijabai Bhonsle Putalabai Bhonsle Soyarabai Bhosale Sakvarbai

Ans. A. Jijabai Bhonsle

7. What was the real name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

Shivaji Bhonsle Shiva Bhonsle Shivaji Shah Bhonsle None of the above

Ans. Shivaji Bhonsle

8. Who succeeded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the ruler of the Maratha Empire after his death?

Sambhaji Shahji Rajaram I None of the above

Ans. Sambhaji

Explanation: After Chhatrapati Shivaji’s death his son, Sambhaji was appointed as the leader of the Maratha Kingdom.

9. What was the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's father?

Shahaji Bhonsle Sai Bhonsle Vyankoji Bhosale None of the above

Ans. Shahaji Bhonsle

10. Who was the first wife of Shivaji?

Saibai Sagunabai Laxmibai Gunwantabai

Ans. A. Saibai

Conclusion

These were the most common questions on Chhatrapati Shivaji you may come across in competitive examinations. We come up with such quizzes on different topics. Keep on checking them to stay updated.