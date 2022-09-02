GK Quiz on Ensign of Indian Navy

GK Quiz on Ensigns of Indian Navy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 2nd September 2022, unveiled the new ensign of the Indian Navy in Kochi while inaugurating the indigenous-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Indian Armed Forces consist of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Each of the three divisions has its individual ensigns. The ensigns of the Army, Navy and Air Force were adopted on 26th January 1950.

Check out this quiz on ensigns of the Indian Navy and enhance your knowledge about the Indian Armed Forces.

1. Who suggested the designs for ensigns of the Indian Armed Forces?

a) Jawaharlal Nehru

b) Mahatma Gandhi

c) Lord Mountbatten

d) C. Rajagopalachari

Answer: a

Explanation: Lord Mountbatten suggested the designs for ensigns of the Indian Armed forces in a detailed note when Jawaharlal Nehru met Lord Mountbatten in London in 1949.

2. Who was the defence minister of India during the year 1950?

a) Jawaharlal Nehru

b) Vallabhbhai Patel

c) Jagjivan Ram

d) Baldev Singh

Answer: d

Explanation: Baldev Singh was the defence minister of India during the year 1950. He was elected into the post after independence and remained till 1952.

3. The new ensign of the Indian Navy is inspired by?

a) Cholas

b) Maharana Pratap

c) Shivaji

d) Akbar

Answer: c

Explanation: The new ensign is inspired by the seal of great Maratha Ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji

4. What is the name of the new ensign of the Indian Navy?

a) Pratik

b) Trishul

c) Vikrant

d) Nishaan

Answer: d

Explanation: The new ensign is named Nishaan. It reflects India’s rich maritime heritage.

5. Who inaugurated the new ensign of the Indian Navy?

a) Draupadi Murmu

b) Narendra Modi

c) Rajnath Singh

d) Amit Shah

Answer: b

Explanation: The new ensign of the Indian Navy was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

6. When was the new ensign of the Indian Navy released?

a) 1st September 2022

b) 30th August 2022

c) 15th August 2022

d) 2nd September 2022



Answer: d

Explanation: The new ensign of the Indian Navy was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 2nd September 2022.

7. Where was the new ensign of the Indian Navy released?

a) Mumbai

b) Kochi

c) New Delhi

d) Ahmedabad

Answer: b

Explanation: The new ensign of the Indian Navy was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 2nd September 2022 onboard INS Vikrant in Kochi.