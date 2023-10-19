GK Quiz On National Film Award 2023

National Film Award 2023 Quiz: The National Film Awards were established in 1954. It is considered one of the prestigious honours presented to fine crafts of the Indian film industry. The annual event is organised by the Directorate of Film Festival under the patronage Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. These awards recognise exemplary in almost every aspect of Indian cinema, including filmmaking, direction, music, acting etc. The National Film Award is a symbol of recognition and appreciation lent by the officials to promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of India.

[Updated] National Film Awards 2023 Winners List

Take the quiz below to test your knowledge of the National Film Awards:

The National Film Awards in India are presented by which organization?

a) Ministry of Culture

b) Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

c) Ministry of Home Affairs

d) Ministry of Tourism

Ans. b

Explanation: The Directorate of Film Festivals under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was an organisation that initiated and presented the International Film Festival of India, the National Film Awards and the Indian Panorama.

2. What is the highest honour in the National Film Awards?



a) Best Director

b) Best Actor

c) Best Film

d) Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Ans. d

Explanation: Dadasaheb Phalke Award: India's highest award in cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards.

3. Who is often considered the "Father of Indian Cinema"?

a) Satyajit Ray

b) Raj Kapoor

c) Dadasaheb Phalke

d) Bimal Roy

Ans. c

Explanation: Dadasaheb Phalke was born in the year 1870 in Tryambakeshwar, 30 km away from Nashik (Maharashtra).

The National Film Awards were first presented in which year?



a) 1954

b) 1960

c) 1970

d) 1980

Ans. a

Explanation: The National Film Awards is the most prominent film award ceremony in India. The first award was presented on October 10, 1954.

In the National Film Awards, which language films are eligible for consideration?

a) Hindi only

b) All Indian languages

c) English only

d) Tamil and Telugu only

Ans. b

Explanation: All Indian language films, including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and others are eligible for consideration in the national film awards.

The "Golden Lotus" is awarded in which category at the National Film Awards?



a) Best Film

b) Best Director

c) Best Actor

d) Best Music

Ans. a

Explanation: The Golden Lotus is presented to the producer and the director of the best feature film. As of 2017, the award comprises a Swarna Kamal, a certificate, and a cash prize of ₹ 2,50,000.

Which film was the first recipient of the National Film Award for Best Feature Film?



a) "Pather Panchali"

b) "Mother India"

c) Shyamchi Aai

d) Lagaan

Ans. c

Explanation: Shyamchi Aai, a Marathi film, won the Golden Lotus Award for Best Film at the National Film Awards in 1954.

The National Film Awards ceremony is held annually in which Indian city?



a) New Delhi

b) Mumbai

c) Chennai

d) Kolkata

Ans. a

Explanation: The awards are presented to the winners by the President of India in an auspicious ceremony in Delhi at Vigyan Bhavan.

10 . Which Bollywood actor has won the National Film Award for Best Actor the most number of times?



a) Amitabh Bachchan

b) Shah Rukh Khan

c) Raj Kapoor

d) Aamir Khan

Ans. a

Explanation: Amitabh Bachchan won the National Award four times. He won his first award for Agneepath in 1990.

Which Indian film director won the National Film Award for Best Director for the film "Mughal-e-Azam"?

a) Raj Kapoor

b) Satyajit Ray

c) K. Asif

d) Guru Dutt



Ans. c

Explanation: K. Asif was an Indian film director, film producer and screenwriter who is known for his epic film, Mughal-e-Azam (1960).

Who is the first Telugu actor to win National Film Award For Best Actor?

a) Mahesh Babu

b) Allu Arjun

c) Ram Charan

d) Prabhas

Ans. b

Explanation: Allu Arjun bagged the National Film Award for 'Pushpa: The Rise'. He is the first one to receive the Best Actor award from the Telugu Industry.

