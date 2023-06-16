[Updated] Prabhas Net Worth 2023: Income, Car Collection & Net Worth In Indian Rupee

Who is Prabhas?

Prabhas, whose full name is Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, is an Indian film actor known for his work primarily in Telugu cinema. He gained immense popularity and worldwide recognition for his portrayal of the protagonist in the epic Baahubali film series. His contributions to the Indian film industry have established him as one of the leading actors in the country. And with such a huge fan base and big-budget films, he has a net worth of 237 Crore INR.

Name Prabhas Net Worth 237 Crore INR Salary 40 Crore+ (Approx) Date of Birth October 23 1979 Age 44 Years Height 1.83 Mtr Nationality India

Prabhas Early Career

Prabhas began his film career with Eeswar (2002). In 2003, he was the lead in Raghavendra. He acted in Varsham and Adavi Raamudu in 2004. For his work in both films, he garnered his first Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor Telugu.

He starred in Chakram and Chatrapathi directed by S. S. Rajamouli in 2005. In these films, he plays a refugee who is taken advantage of by thugs. It ran for 100 days in 54 locations. His role as a refugee got him great appreciation.

Later he starred in the dance drama Pournami (2006), the action film Yogi (2007) and the action drama Munna (2007), followed by Bujjigadu (2008), Billa and Ek Niranjan in 2009. From 2010 to 2014 he was seen in Darling, Mr. Perfect, Rebel and Mirchi.

In 2015, Prabhas starred as Shivudu/Mahendra Baahubali and Amarendra Baahubali in S.S. Rajamouli's epic action drama Baahubali: The Beginning, which has become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. Prabhas has gained a sizable fanbase in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi with the success of Baahubali, which also helped him to establish himself as a pan-Indian actor.

Prabhas Net Worth in 2023

The film actor Prabhas is thought to have a total net worth of 29 million dollars, or 237 billion rupees in Indian currency. Additionally, the actor's personal assets and brand endorsements account for the majority of his income. Additionally, Prabhas has some agreements with South Indian businesses. But Prabhas's brand value has significantly increased with the premiere of his film Baahubali. Numerous shoe and cologne companies have also made him offers. He is also a notable figure when it comes to donations and charity.

Estimated net worth Rs. 237Crore Average movie remuneration Rs. 45 Crore (Approx) Brand endorsement fee Rs. 2 Crore (Approx) Personal Investments Rs. 40 Crore (Approx) Luxury cars Rs. 3 Crore (Approx)

Prabhas Net Worth: Real Estate Property

Prabhas is currently residing in a lavish house in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad. According to some media reports, Prabhas property in Jubilee Hills home has a whole range of luxury amenities, including an indoor swimming pool, manicured garden and a super-premium gym with imported equipment worth Rs 1.5 crore. Whereas, this property spread over 84 acres cost around INR 60 crores in 2023. He also owns a residential property in Mumbai.

Other than his houses in the heart of the city, he also owns two farmhouses, which he uses for escapes. His place for rejuvenation is equipped with a swimming pool, playground and gymnasium stand, which was bought later and added to the main property.

Prabhas Net Worth: Car Collection

Prabhas also has a wide range of fancy cars in his garage. According to media reports, his total collection of cars is worth 15 crore rupees. The car brands owned by Prabhas include:

Audi R8

Jaguar

BMW

Audi R6

Range Rover

Mercedes etc.

Prabhas is often known as "Darling" or the "pan-India star" by his fans and followers. In the 2017 and 2018 editions of Times' Most Desirable Men, he was placed second and twelfth, respectively. In 2019, Hyderabad Times named him to their list of People Who Are Forever Desirable. In Karnataka, he was the actor that received the highest number of Google searches in 2019. He is the only actor from South Asian cinema to be on the list of the Top 10 Sexiest Asian Men for 2019 published by the magazine Eastern Eye. He was also included in GQ's 2017 list of the most significant young Indians. According to the Fancy Odds annual list, he was chosen the "Most Handsome Asian Male" in 2021.

