Every year in the month of September, India comes together to celebrate Engineer's Day. This day is not just about honouring a single person but also appreciates the role that engineers play in our day to day lives.
Engineer’s Day is a reminder of how much technology and infrastructure shape our society. It also inspires young students to dream of becoming engineers and to contribute to the progress of the nation. The birth anniversary of a very special engineer is also celebrated on this day.
That is why to make this occasion more educational, we bring you a quiz on Engineer’s Day that will help you test your knowledge as well as give you insights about this special day.
1. What is the date for Engineer's Day in India?
a) 5 September
b) 15 September
c) 2 October
d) 14 November
Answer: b) 15 September
Explanation: India celebrates Engineer’s Day every year on 15 September.
2. Engineer’s Day honors which famous engineer?
a) Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
b) Sir M. Visvesvaraya
c) Vikram Sarabhai
d) Homi J. Bhabha
Answer: b) Sir M. Visvesvaraya
Explanation: Sir M. Visvesvaraya was a renowned civil engineer known for his outstanding contribution in India.
3. What was the year for the celebration of first Engineer's Day?
a) 1965
b) 1968
c) 1970
d) 1980
Answer: b) 1968
Explanation: The Government of India declared 15 September as Engineer’s Day in 1968 to recognize Sir Visvesvaraya’s achievements.
4. What is the birth state of Sir M. Visvesvaraya?
a) Tamil Nadu
b) Maharashtra
c) Karnataka
d) Andhra Pradesh
Answer: c) Karnataka
Explanation: He was born on 15 September 1861 in Muddenahalli which is a village in Karnataka.
5. Sir M. Visvesvaraya is best known for designing which famous dam?
a) Bhakra Nangal Dam
b) Hirakud Dam
c) Krishna Raja Sagara Dam
d) Sardar Sarovar Dam
Answer: c) Krishna Raja Sagara Dam
Explanation: He designed the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam in Mysuru, which played a key role in irrigation and power generation. Vajiram & Ravi mentions: “He was the chief engineer responsible for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore”
6. Apart from India, which other country also celebrates Engineer’s Day on 15 September?
a) Sri Lanka
b) Nepal
c) Pakistan
d) China
Answer: a) Sri Lanka
Explanation: Both India and Sri Lanka celebrate Engineer’s Day on 15 September.
7. Which honor was awarded to Sir M. Visvesvaraya in 1955 by the Government of India?
a) Padma Bhushan
b) Padma Vibhushan
c) Bharat Ratna
d) Dronacharya Award
Answer: c) Bharat Ratna
Explanation: Sir M. Visvesvaraya received India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1955 for his service to the nation. PIB mentions: “Awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955, his visionary ideas continue to guide economic planners. His life remains an enduring inspiration, cementing his place as a monumental figure in India’s history.”
8. What was the profession of Sir M. Visvesvaraya?
a) Mechanical Engineer
b) Civil Engineer
c) Electrical Engineer
d) Software Engineer
Answer: b) Civil Engineer
Explanation: He was a civil engineer who specialized in water supply, irrigation, and flood management projects.
9. Which innovative flood protection system was developed by Sir M. Visvesvaraya?
a) Automatic sluice gates
b) Arch dams
c) Irrigation canals
d) Hydropower turbines
Answer: a) Automatic sluice gates
Explanation: He invented and patented automatic sluice gates to control water flow. PIB mentions: “His automatic sluice gates improved water regulation at multiple dams, and he advanced irrigation and hydroelectric projects. These innovations continue to influence modern dam design and water management.”
10. Sir M. Visvesvaraya served as the Diwan of Mysore during which years?
a) 1905–1910
b) 1912–1918
c) 1920–1925
d) 1930–1935
Answer: b) 1912–1918
Explanation: He served as the Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918 and worked on many projects that transformed Mysore into a model state.
