Every year in the month of September, India comes together to celebrate Engineer's Day. This day is not just about honouring a single person but also appreciates the role that engineers play in our day to day lives.

Engineer’s Day is a reminder of how much technology and infrastructure shape our society. It also inspires young students to dream of becoming engineers and to contribute to the progress of the nation. The birth anniversary of a very special engineer is also celebrated on this day.

That is why to make this occasion more educational, we bring you a quiz on Engineer’s Day that will help you test your knowledge as well as give you insights about this special day.

1. What is the date for Engineer's Day in India?

a) 5 September

b) 15 September

c) 2 October

d) 14 November

Answer: b) 15 September