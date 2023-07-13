What Is New in Google Bard?

Google has launched some new features for its famous AI chatbot Google Bard. The platform now has the ability to speak the outputs as well. Moreover, the platform makes an appearance in Europe.

One of the most significant new features in Bard is the ability to speak. Bard can now generate spoken responses to prompts, which can be helpful for people who prefer to interact with AI through voice.

Bard can also respond to visual prompts, such as images and videos. This means that Bard can now answer questions about the content of images, or generate creative text based on the visual content of a prompt.

Source: Google

These new features are currently available in English, but Google plans to roll them out to other languages in the future.

Here is what the Bard Updates page states:

“ Google Lens in Bard

What: You can upload images alongside text in your conversations with Bard, allowing you to boost your imagination and creativity in completely new ways. To make this happen, we’re bringing the power of Google Lens into Bard, starting with English.

Why: Images are a fundamental part of how we put our imaginations to work, so we’ve added Google Lens to Bard. Whether you want more information about an image or need inspiration for a funny caption, you now have even more ways to explore and create with Bard.

Bard can read responses out loud:

What: We’re adding text-to-speech capabilities to Bard in over 40 languages, including Hindi, Spanish, and US English.

Why: Sometimes hearing something aloud helps you bring an idea to life in new ways beyond reading it. Listen to responses and see what it helps you imagine and create!”

The platform has also expanded its availability to more users and now offers its answers to prompts in over 40 languages.

The Google blog states: “Starting today, you can collaborate with Bard in over 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish. You can also now access Bard in more places, including Brazil and across Europe.”

Apart from these amazing features, users now also have the ability to customise the response in 5 different styles. This will allow users to adjust the tone of the content accordingly.

Ability to Save Conversations

Another major feature that was missing from Google Bard was its ability to save conversations. Earlier, the AI chatbot could not save the prompts that were presented to it.

Source: Google

This meant that if users wanted to refer back to a conversation or share it with someone else, they would have to take notes.

The inability to save conversations was a major limitation of Google Bard, as it made it difficult to track progress or share ideas with others.

This limitation has now been addressed in the latest update. Now, users can save their conversations and access them later. This makes it much easier to track progress, share ideas, and collaborate with others.

The feature is added on the left side of Google Bard which is quite similar to ChatGPT. Additionally, users can pin their important conversations with the AI chatbot and share them.

Export Codes With Ease

Another essential feature that will be quite useful for developers is the ability to export codes. The latest update of Google Bard now allows users to export their codes to Replit. This will be quite efficient for creating scripts, automating tasks, or developing new applications.

Source: Google

In conclusion, the new features in Google Bard make it a more powerful and versatile tool. They make it easier to interact with Bard, and they allow Bard to be used for a wider range of purposes.

