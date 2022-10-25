Govardhan Puja 2022: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, Images to share on October 25

Govardhan Wishes: Govardhan Puja is a Hindu festival that is celebrated widely all over the country. The festival marks the triumph of Lord Krishna over Indra, the King of the Devas. Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the next day of Diwali and falls on the fourth day of five-day festivities. This year, Govardhan Puja is being celebrated on October 25. Govardhan Puja 2022 wishes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp Status, Images shared with your friends and family will make this day extra special and will also spread the message of light and positivity.

On Govardhan Puja 2022, check wishes, images, messages, greetings, WhatsApp Status, and Images below and also learn more about the significance of this festival.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Why the festival is celebrated?

Govardhan Puja, as per the Hindu scriptures, falls on the day when Lord Krishna lifted an entire mountain known as Govardhan Parvat with his little finger. Krishna lifted the mountain to protect his fellow villagers from the wrath of Lord Indra who was furious with the villagers and therefore had sent showers of rain over for seven continuous days over the village.

Thus by saving the villagers, Lord Krishna again won his place in the hearts of people and became the origin story behind Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja 2022 Wishes

1. A day of festivities & bliss. Govardhan Puja is here again. May lord Krishna took you love & luck, & destroy all the evils & sorrow. Happy Govardhan Puja.

2. On the beautiful & holy occasion of Govardhan Puja we desire you a very happy and prosperous day fill up with Lord Krishna’s blessings

3. I heartily wish Lord Krishna a fills your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Govardhan Puja.

4. I pray that Lord Krishna bestows you with happiness, wisdom, good health, and prosperity..

5. Let’s enjoy grand celebrations and festivities to make this Govardhan Puja the most beautiful one. Jai Goverdhan Maharaj.

Govardhan Puja 2022 Quotes, Messages & Greetings

1. My wish for you on this Govardhan is for God to bless you with everything that you desire. Happy Govardhan to your friends and family.

2. Happy festive season to you and your family. Celebrate with great zeal. Wishing you a Happy Govardhan Puja!

3. "Protection from Indra’s wrath,

love from Krishna’s heart and strength, peace, and light from the universe.

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Govardhan Puja!"

4. I wish you will have happiness and prosperity on this Goverdhan Puja.

5. Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, Hay Nath Narayan Vasudeva. Happy Goverdhan Puja 2022.

