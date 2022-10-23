Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes: Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp wishes, Greetings, Status, Images to share on October 24

Diwali 2022 Wishes: India will celebrate the festival of lights on October 24 this year. The Amavasya Tithi, Kartik Krishna Paksha, marks the auspicious day of Diwali which is celebrated across the country in different forms. On Diwali, people worship Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha and seek their blessing for happiness, wealth, and prosperity. Diwali 2022 will also be extra special this time as the world struggled with COVID and its disastrous effects.

As the festivities of Deepavali 2022 begin, check Diwali wishes, quotes, messages, WhatsApp wishes, greetings, and Images and share them with your loved ones on October 24.

Diwali 2022 Rituals and Celebrations

On Diwali 2022, people clean and decorate their houses, and places of business to welcome the blessings of Goddess Laxmi. Diwali is also known as the festival of light and it marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya with Sita and Laxman. The message on Diwali is to spread happiness and forgiveness and to wish everyone a happy year and time ahead.

Diwali wishes are often conveyed through phones and messages and, as part of the celebration, sometimes people also visit each others’ homes with gifts or a box of sweets.

Everyone has their own way of celebrating the festival of lights, however, the message on this day remains the same.

Diwali 2022 Quotes, Messages, Greetings

1. May the lights of Deepavali illuminate your life, and may you be blessed with Goddess Lakshmi's choicest blessings.

2. Is Diwali, Maa Lakshmi ki kripa aap par aur aapke poore parivar par bani rahe. Aur aapke jeevan mein sada anand aur ullas ka vaas ho. Dheron shubh kamnayein.

3. This Diwali, may Goddess Lakshmi remove all the negativities from your life. May you be showered with happiness, good health, wealth and good luck. A very happy Diwali to you and your family.

4. May Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, shower you with the riches. Here's wishing you a blissful Diwali 2022.

5. May the auspicious day of Deepavali bring you all the goodness in the world. May you be showered with good health, wealth, a happy and prosperous life.

Diwali 2022 Wishes

1. On this beautiful occasion of Diwali, I wish for new opportunities, new hopes, and new kinds of happiness for you. I love you so much. Happy Diwali 2022.

2. Diwali is the most wonderful occasion for reuniting with the closed one in life. Every Diwali is an occasion for making new memories with you all!

3. Hope the blessings of Diwali protect you from every harm throughout the upcoming year. Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous Diwali! May God always bless you. – Happy Deepawali 2022!

4. In this festival of lights, I pray all your blessings and happiness get multiplied by God. Have a safe and sound Diwali. Happy Diwali.

5. In this festival of joy and celebration, I wish you good health, wealth, and progress in life.

Diwali 2022 WhatsApp Status, Images, SMS

1. May the lamps of Diwali illuminate your life, may the colours of rangoli usher in happiness, may the delicious Diwali desserts add sweetness to your life, and may you be blessed with Almighty's choicest blessings — happy Diwali to you.

2. Jagmagata rahe aapka jeevan, Jhilmilata rahe aapka ghar, Bani rahe aapke adharon par meethi muskaan, Aur manate rahein aap Diwali har saal

3. This Diwali -May light win over darkness, knowledge win over ignorance, peace win over war, ecstasy win over the agony, and last but not least, love win over hatred. A very Happy Deepavali to you.

