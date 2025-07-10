Grok 4: Check Key Features, Launch Date and Other Key Details

AI dominance has now become even more heated as xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company has released Grok 4. It is the newest and most ambitious iteration of its language model. With its focus on sophisticated reasoning, coding, and multimodal capabilities, Grok 4 looks to break new ground in the world of AI.

Launch Date and Livestream Information

Official Launch Date: July 9, 2025 (8:00 PM Pacific Time)

(July 10, 2025, 8:30 AM IST)

Livestream Platform:

The launch event is live streaming on the official xAI handle on X (formerly Twitter).

Check Out| What is Grok 3? Elon Musk’s ‘Smartest AI on Earth’ To Be Released Today! Check Details Here

How to Watch:

Watch the xAI handle on X at the time specified to participate in the livestream and observe real-time demonstrations of Grok 4's capabilities.