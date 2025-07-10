Grok 4: Check Key Features, Launch Date and Other Key Details

AI dominance has now become even more heated as xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company has released Grok 4. It is the newest and most ambitious iteration of its language model. With its focus on sophisticated reasoning, coding, and multimodal capabilities, Grok 4 looks to break new ground in the world of AI.
Launch Date and Livestream Information
Official Launch Date: July 9, 2025 (8:00 PM Pacific Time)
(July 10, 2025, 8:30 AM IST)
Livestream Platform:
The launch event is live streaming on the official xAI handle on X (formerly Twitter).
How to Watch:
Watch the xAI handle on X at the time specified to participate in the livestream and observe real-time demonstrations of Grok 4's capabilities.
Key Features of Grok 4
1. Two Different Variants
Grok 4 (Generalist Model):
- Grok 4 generalist model is built for general, day-to-day use.
- It is particularly good at writing, research, translation, and general reasoning.
- Grok 4 has function calling and structured output generation support.
- It also includes enhanced math, logic, and natural language processing skills.
Developer Model for Grok 4 Code:
- Grok 4 introduced a developer model tailored for programmers.
- It offers assistance with code generation, completion, and debugging.
- It offers contextual help and live coding suggestions by directly integrating with code editors (like Cursor).
- Large 131,072 token context window: this makes it possible to understand entire codebases rather than just individual lines of code.
2. Advanced Reasoning and Logic
- This model has enhanced multi-step reasoning, analytical depth, and logical coherence.
- Better than older Grok versions and competitive in solving complex scientific and mathematical issues.
3. Multimodal and Real-Time Capabilities
Multimodal Support:
Grok 4 should provide support for not just text but also vision and image generation, where it can understand and generate memes and graphics.
Real-Time Web Search:
It binds live web search to get the latest information, documentation, and technical references.
4. Developer Ecosystem and IDE Integration
- The new Grok 4 has embedded code execution environment within the xAI interface, akin to a full IDE.
- It also supports 20+ programming languages, such as Python, JavaScript, Java, C++, Go, and others.
- File management, version control, and automated testing frameworks for a full development environment.
5. Less Censored, More Direct Responses
Grok 4 is intended to give more open and direct responses, particularly in technical and provocative debates, aligning with Musk's vision for openness and scientific inquiry.
What Sets Grok 4 Apart?
|
Feature
|
Grok 4 Generalist
|
Grok 4 Code
|
Notable Competitors
|
Context Window
|
Large
|
131,072 tokens
|
GPT-4 Turbo (OpenAI)
|
Coding Assistance
|
Basic
|
Advanced, IDE integration
|
GitHub Copilot, Cursor
|
Multimodal Support
|
Yes (vision, memes)
|
Planned
|
Gemini, Claude
|
Real-Time Web Search
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Limited (most rivals)
|
Structured Output/Function Calls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes (varies)
|
Reasoning & Math
|
Enhanced
|
Enhanced
|
Yes (varies)
How to Watch the Launch
Livestream Platform:
The event is live-streamed on the xAI account on X (previously Twitter).
Time: July 9, 2025, at 8:00 PM PT (July 10, 8:30 AM IST).
Grok 4, which targets both end users and developers with specific features, represents a significant advancement in AI. Grok 4 has the potential to displace established AI models and reshape the future of intelligent assistants with its double-variant strategy, massive context window, multimodal capabilities, and real-time thinking.
