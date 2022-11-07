Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Speech: List of Ideas, Expert Tips, and More to Celebrate the Auspicious Day

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Speech: Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. One of the most celebrated Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev is highly revered by the Sikh community. This is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism or Sikhi.

The day, known as Gurpurab is celebrated by the Sikhs with great joy and pomp all over the globe. Even academic institutions organize different programs to commemorate the history of valor and pride.

This year the auspicious celebration is scheduled for November 8. Find the list of Guru Nanak Jayanti's 2022 speech ideas below if you are still searching for the topics. Also, check how to make your speech impressive and what tips you should follow while delivering it.

Ideas for Guru Nanak Jayanti Speech

Guru Nanak Jayanti: All about first Guru Guru Nanak Jayanti and its relevance in the 21st century Guru Nanak Dev and his preachings Guru Nanak Jayanti and its prominence in Indian Culture Guru Nanak Jayanti and Sikh Community Why do we celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti Importance of Guru Nanak Jayanti Role of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Sikhism How Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated? Guru Nanak Jayanti and India

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Speech: How to deliver a memorable speech on Teachers’ Day?

As the first and foremost step, one should pick the aspect they want to focus on. And then the research should be done around the topic to not miss any important facts or figures.



Make sure to begin your speech with an inspirational quote or preaching of Guru Nanak Dev Ji to grab the audience's attention.

For the main content of your Guru Nanak Jayanti Speech, put the essence of history, significance, present-day scenario, and traditions related to Gurupurab.

Your Speech should be neither too long nor too short to bore the audience. It should be factually correct and sound.

Do not forget to have your piece of writing reviewed by your friend or teacher for final edits and additions. Rehearse million times to do justice to your words and be enough confident on the occasion.

The celebration is generally similar for all Sikhs; only the hymns are different. The celebrations usually commence with Prabhat Pheris. Prabhat Pheris are early morning processions that begin at the Gurudwaras and proceed around the localities singing hymns. The day prior to the birthday, a procession, referred to as Nagarkirtan, is organized. This procession is led by the Panj Pyaras (Five Beloved Ones) On the day of the Gurpurab, the celebrations commence/begin early in the morning in the Amrit Vela. Night prayer sessions are also held in some Gurudwaras, which begin around sunset when Rehras (evening prayer) is recited, followed by Kirtan till late at night.

Good Luck and Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti from Jagran Josh!