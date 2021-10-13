Happy Dussehra 2021: Date, Muhurat, Puja Time, Celebration and Significance

Happy Dussehra 2021: It is one of the most important Indian festivals which is celebrated across the country with full enthusiasm. This year, it will be celebrated on October 15. Therefore, the day marks a victory of good over evil. It is also celebrated in different parts of Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar.

Dussehra 2021: Date, Muhurat, Puja Time

As per drikpanchang.com, the Dussehra festival is observed on Shukla Paksha Dashami during Ashwin lunar month.

Vijay Muhurat - 02:02 PM to 02:48 PM

Aparahna Puja Time - 01:16 PM to 03:34 PM

Dashami Tithi Begins - 06:52 PM on Oct 14, 2021

Dashami Tithi Ends - 06:02 PM on Oct 15, 2021

Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 09:36 AM on Oct 14, 2021

Shravana Nakshatra Ends - 09:16 AM on Oct 15, 2021

Dussehra is celebrated in Nepal as Dashain. On Vijayadashami, some of the rituals that are done during the Aparahna time are Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja, and Seema Avalanghan.

Dussehra 2021: Significance

The Dussehra term is more common in North Indian states and Karnataka while the Vijayadashami term is more popular in West Bengal. It is also spelled as Dasara and Dashahara (दशहरा).

The festival Dussehra refers to the killing of 10-headed demon Ravana and so literally Dussehra means removal as well as take away of 10 sins. It is also intended to remove ten human weaknesses and also bad qualities from the person. These bad qualities that are attributed to the 10 heads of demon Ravana are lust, anger, attraction, greed, over pride, jealousy, selfishness, injustice, cruelty, and ego.

The day is celebrated as the victory of Lord Rama over the demon Ravana. After killing Ravana, Lord Rama took 20 lunar days to return to Ayodhya. Diwali is observed when Lord Rama reached Ayodhya after completing the exile of 14 years.

Happy Dussehra 2021: Celebration

Dussehra is a gazetted holiday in India that is all government offices across India are closed. It is also a bank holiday. Before Dussehra, Ramlila is organised in various parts of the country. In Ramlila, a story of Ramayana, in brief, is played consisting of characters like Rama, Sita, Lakshamana, and the demon Ravana. The effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkam, and Meghnad are set on fire on Dussehra which symbolises the victory of good over evil.

