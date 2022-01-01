Happy New Year Wishes 2022: Quotes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Poems, and More

Happy New Year 2022: New Year is here and is the time to celebrate, enjoy and send some wishes, messages, quotes, etc. to your friends, family, and loved ones.

Across the globe, it is celebrated with full enthusiasm and brings happiness, hope, possibilities, and new beginnings.

It is the time to let go of old grudges, old worries, and to open a new chapter in life. However, the celebrations may be likely muted this year due to the pandemic, and cases of omicron are rising. Various restrictions have been placed in the country to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Here, we are providing wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status, etc. to share with near and dear ones.

Our wishes for 2022? Just one. One word. One hope. One goal.



Peace#HappyNewYear 2022!

Happy New Year 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Your success and happiness lie in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties. Happy New Year!

2. Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right. Happy New Year 2022!

3. Wish you get all the success this year. Hope that joy and success follow you in every sector of life. Happy New Year 2022!

4. May the new year bless you with health, wealth, and happiness.

5. Old out, new in! We send you our best wishes for better days in 2022!

6. I wish you a happy new year despite these difficult times. We really wish things were different and we could visit! Happy New Year!

7. We hope that the New Year brings good luck and prosperity to your family and that in time the world will be a safe place again. Take care and see you soon on Zoom! Happy New Year!

8. May all your troubles last as long as my New Years’ resolutions! Happy New Year!

9. May you find success, happiness and everything your heart desires. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy New year 2022!

10. May all your wildest dreams manifest in 2022. You got this! Happy New Year!

11. Happy New Year! May this year be the start of a new chapter in which you write your own story! Happy New Year!

12. Even in these difficult times, we must keep our courage and pray for better tomorrows. As we bid adieu to 2021, here's hoping that the new year brings all of us peace and happiness. Happy New Year!

13. Wishing you and your family a Happy New Year 2022!

14. May you fill your New Year with new adventures, accomplishments, and learnings! Happy New Year 2022!

15. Wishing you and yours some well-deserved downtime and a very happy new year to come.

16. May the New Year bless you with health, wealth, and happiness. Happy New Year!

17. I’m so proud of all that we’ve accomplished together, and can’t wait to continue our success into the new year 2022!

18. Happy New Year! Let’s eat, drink and be happy for tomorrow on a diet!

19. I choose to stop wasting my intentions on myself and use them to reward you for the warmth you have shown me. Happy New Year!

20. Let your dreams fly into the new year!

21. May the year ahead take you on an exciting new adventure, complete with life-changing experiences and deeper friendships.

23. Forget your sorrows in 2021. Let go of anything that doesn't spark joy and welcome this new year with open arms and bright smiles. Happy New Year!

23. Forget your sorrows in 2021. Let go of anything that doesn't spark joy and welcome this new year with open arms and bright smiles. Happy New Year!

24. Thank you for standing by my side this year. May our friendship only grow stronger as we move into 2022.

25. Sending across the warmest wishes for a wonderful new year.

Happy New Year 2022: Quotes

1. “Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings.” -Jonathan Lockwood Huie

2. “Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.” - Brad Paisley

3. “The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all.” - Josiyah Martin

4. “I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past.” - Thomas Jefferson

5. “In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours.” - Beyonce

6. “This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.” - Taylor Swift

7. “Kindness, kindness, kindness. I want to make a new year's prayer, not a resolution. I'm praying for courage.” - Susan Sontag

8. “Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.”- Oprah

9. "An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.”- Bill Vaughn

10. “Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realize it.”- Mother Teresa

11. "Maybe this year, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives not looking for flaws, but looking for potential." - Ellen Goodman

12. "I do not make resolutions for the New Year, but visualize and plan things."- Amala Akkineni

13. "All of us every single year, we're a different person. I don't think we're the same person all our lives."- Steven Spielberg

14. “And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.”- Rainer Maria Rilke

15. “Life is about change, sometimes it’s painful, sometimes it’s beautiful, but most of the time it’s both.” - Kristin Kreuk

16. “Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.” - Hal Borland

17. “It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.” -William Shakespeare

18. “The beginning is the most important part of the work.” - Plato

19. “No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again.” - Jack Kornfield

20. “Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction.” - Germany Kent

Happy New Year 2022: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

1. Wishing you and your family a Happy New Year 2022!

2. Happy New Year 2022 and good luck with new beginnings!

3. Cheers to health, happiness, and prosperity in 2022!

4. In the hope that every New Year’s Day will be beautiful, happy, fun, exciting, and, above all, productive. Happy New Year!

5. Life is short – dream big and make the most of 2022!

6. Let’s toast a spectacular year of upright togetherness. Have a healthy, peaceful, and prosperous year! Happy New Year!

7. God blessed you with knowing what is good for your team, just use it! May next year be the year the world meets the world’s brightest team members. Happy New Year!

8. Wishing you a blessed New Year! When I count my blessings, I count you twice.

9. Wishing you a year filled with the blessings of God. Happy New Year 2022!

10. Have a wonderful New Year surrounded by all your loved ones!

Happy New Year 2022: Poems

1. What can be said in New Year rhymes,

That’s not been said a thousand times?

The new years come, the old years go,

We know we dream, we dream we know.

We rise up laughing with the light,

We lie down weeping with the night.

We hug the world until it stings,

We curse it then and sigh for wings.

We live, we love, we woo, we wed,

We wreathe our prides, we sheet our dead.

We laugh, we weep, we hope, we fear,

And that’s the burden of a year.

by Ella Wheeler Wilcox

2.

I am the little New Year, ho, ho !

Here I come tripping it over the snow.

Shaking my bells with a merry din –

So open your doors and let me in!

Presents I bring for each and all –

Big folks, little folks, short and tall;

Each one from me a treasure may win –

So open your doors and let me in!

Some shall have silver and some shall have gold,

Some shall have new clothes and some shall have old;

Some shall have brass and some shall have tin –

So open your doors and let me in!

Some shall have water and some shall have milk,

Some shall have satin and some shall have silk!

But each from me a present may win –

So open your doors and let me in!

by Anon

