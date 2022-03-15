HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2022: Check the Complete List of Winners

HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2022: The star-stunned award night was attended by Bollywood celebrities on Sunday (March 13, 2022) in Mumbai. The event was graced by Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aryan, Akshay Kumar, and many more. The event looked no less than a star-studded affair and stars arrived in their stunning outfits.

At the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2022, Vicky Kaushal was awarded for Performance of the Year. Akshay Kumar was named the Person of the Year. The Best Actor Critic's Choice Award was won by Kiara Advani, and the Best Actor Popular Choice Awards (male and female) were won by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, respectively. Legend actress Rekha was honoured with the Cinematic Legend award. Check the complete list of winners below!

HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

Title Name Performance of the Year Vicky Kaushal Person of the Year award Akshay Kumar Cinematic Legend Rekha Most Promising Talent Ananya Panday Outstanding Talent of the Year Sidharth Malhotra Fresh Face of the Year Sharvari Wagh Best Actor – Critics’ Choice Kiara Advani Disruptive Actor of the Year (Female) Taapsee Pannu Disruptive Actor of the Year (Male) Nawazuddin Siddiqui Cinematic Disruptor Rohit Shetty Millennial Star of the Year Siddhant Chaturvedi Most Iconic and Powerful Personality Karan Johar Best Actor – Popular Choice (Male) Kartik Aaryan Best Actor – Popular Choice (Female) Kriti Sanon Game-changer in Entertainment Ekta Kapoor Fashion Disruptor Masaba Gupta Style Disruptor Jim Sarbh Global Visionary of the Year His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker Entrepreneur of the Year Nikhil Kamath Excellence in Art Atul Dodiya and Anju Dodiya Lifetime Achievement Award Javed Akhtar

#HHOF22Winner: The man. The myth. The #Khiladi who leads by example. Congratulations, Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar), on winning the 'Person Of The Year' Award at the HELLO! Hall Of Fame Awards 2022.#HHOF22 #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/SxdOZoG8TT — HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 13, 2022

#HHOF22Winner: The man who is unarguably the #Shershaah of Bollywood! Congratulations, Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra), on winning the 'Outstanding Talent Of The Year' Award at the HELLO! Hall Of Fame Awards 2022.#HHOF22 #SidharthMalhotra pic.twitter.com/1xREjRsXAZ — HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 13, 2022

#HHOF22Winner: With several hits in her bag, Kriti Sanon has been making big moves in the industry one movie at a time. Congratulations, Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon), on winning the 'Best Actor - Popular Choice Award (Female)' Award at the HELLO! Hall Of Fame Awards 2022.#HHOF22 pic.twitter.com/qr27h18vHG — HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 13, 2022

#HHOF22Winner: A powerhouse of talent who makes us fall in love with every role he takes on... Congratulations, Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09), on winning the 'Performance Of The Year' Award at the HELLO! Hall Of Fame Awards 2022.#HHOF22 #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/oGS9zh7md8 — HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 13, 2022

#HHOF22Winner: Congratulations are in order for the #Dhamaka-maker of the big screen, Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik), on winning the 'Best Actor-Popular Choice (Male)' Award at the HELLO! Hall Of Fame Awards 2022.#HHOF22 #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/2a9xFOEssF — HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 13, 2022

#HHOF22Winner: His movie choices keep defying the stereotypes and performances hitting the mark! Congratulations, Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S), on winning the 'Disruptive Actor Of The Year (Male)' Award at the HELLO! Hall Of Fame Awards 2022.

.#HHOF22 #NawazuddinSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/vTG3YxlvUR — HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 13, 2022

#HHOF22Winner: The hallmark of talent, grace and eternal beauty! Congratulations, Rekha, on winning the 'Cinematic Legend' Award at the HELLO! Hall Of Fame Awards 2022.#HHOF22 #rekha pic.twitter.com/GQK2DfQk7G — HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) March 13, 2022

