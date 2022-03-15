HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2022: Check the Complete List of Winners

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2022: The ceremony of awards took place on Sunday (March 13th, 2022) in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities, including Rekha, Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Jim Sarbh, etc., attended the event. Take a look at the list of the winners of HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2022.
Created On: Mar 15, 2022 12:41 IST
Modified On: Mar 15, 2022 13:15 IST
HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2022
HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2022

HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2022: The star-stunned award night was attended by Bollywood celebrities on Sunday (March 13, 2022) in Mumbai. The event was graced by Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aryan, Akshay Kumar, and many more. The event looked no less than a star-studded affair and stars arrived in their stunning outfits. 

At the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2022, Vicky Kaushal was awarded for Performance of the Year. Akshay Kumar was named the Person of the Year. The Best Actor Critic's Choice Award was won by Kiara Advani, and the Best Actor Popular Choice Awards (male and female) were won by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, respectively. Legend actress Rekha was honoured with the Cinematic Legend award. Check the complete list of winners below!

HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners 

Title Name
Performance of the Year Vicky Kaushal 
Person of the Year award Akshay Kumar
Cinematic Legend Rekha
 Most Promising Talent Ananya Panday
Outstanding Talent of the Year  Sidharth Malhotra 
Fresh Face of the Year Sharvari Wagh
Best Actor – Critics’ Choice Kiara Advani
 Disruptive Actor of the Year (Female)  Taapsee Pannu
 Disruptive Actor of the Year (Male) Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Cinematic Disruptor Rohit Shetty
Millennial Star of the Year Siddhant Chaturvedi
Most Iconic and Powerful Personality  Karan Johar
Best Actor – Popular Choice (Male) Kartik Aaryan
Best Actor – Popular Choice (Female) Kriti Sanon 
Game-changer in Entertainment Ekta Kapoor
Fashion Disruptor Masaba Gupta 
Style Disruptor Jim Sarbh
Global Visionary of the Year His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker
Entrepreneur of the Year Nikhil Kamath
Excellence in Art Atul Dodiya and Anju Dodiya
 Lifetime Achievement Award Javed Akhtar

