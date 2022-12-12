Math riddles are fun and challenging. Solving them helps develop logical thinking skills and improves memory. They also improve concentration and focus.

Solving math problems can help you build mathematical knowledge and improve your reasoning skills. In addition, it can boost your brain power and increase your IQ.

This is why we are here with a set of math riddles based on reasoning to help you prepare for any exam, academic or competitive.

Are you ready?

Let’s begin.

Here Are 5 Math Riddles On Reasoning To Prepare You For Your Exams

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Math Riddle #3

Math Riddle #4

Math Riddle #5







Math Riddles Answers

Math Riddle #1

In the 1st circle, (10 - 3) x 5 = 35

In the 2nd circle, (6 - 4) x 8 = 16

Similarly, in the 3rd circle, (3 - 2) x 12 = 12

Hence, the answer is 12.

Math Riddle #2

2 - 2 x 3 +3

=> 2 - 6 + 3

=> 2 - 3

=> -1

Math Riddle #3

In the 1st column, 20 + 48 + 14 = 82

In the 3rd column, 39 + 20 + 25 = 82

Similarly in the 3rd column, 13 + 22 + ? = 82

Hence, ? = 47

Math Riddle #4

3 x 1 = 3

3 x 2 = 6

6 x 3 = 18

18 x 4 = 72

72 x 5 = 360

Math Riddle #5

Add the number of letters in each digit and you’ll get the sum on the R.H.S.

Hence, 7 + 9 = FIVE + FOUR = 9

