Happy Hindi Diwas 2021: Quotes, Poems, Wishes, Messages, Slogans, and more

Hindi Diwas 2021 Wishes: It is observed on 14 September to spread awareness about the language in a country where various languages exist.

On 14 September 1949, Hindi, written in Devanagari script, was adopted as the official language of the Republic of India. It is one of the 22 Schedule languages and is also one of the two official languages of the Union Government, the other being English.

As per Article 343(1) of the Indian Constitution "The official language of the Union shall be Hindi in Devanagari script. The form of numerals to be used for the official purposes of the Union shall be the international form of Indian numerals."

Here we are providing some quotes, wishes, messages, poems that you can share with your friends and relatives.

Hindi Diwas 2021: Quotes

1. "Hindi is the soul of Indian culture." - Kamalapati Tripathi

2. "Hindi is the simplest source of expression of our nation" - Sumitranandan Pant

3. "Freedom is useless without the national language." - Avnindra Vidyalankaar

4. "If we need a single script for all Indian languages, then it is Devnagri" - Justice Krishnaswami Ayyar

5. "It is a cultural slavery for an independent nation to have education and official work in some foreign language." - Walter Channing

6. "No one can stop the propagation and development of Hindi." - Pt Govind Ballabh Pant

7. "Knowledge of languages is the doorway to wisdom." - Unknown

8. "A country that does not take pride in its language and literature can never progress." - Dr. Rajendra Prasad

9. "People from non-Hindi states can also easily manage to communicate by speaking broken Hindi." - Unknown

10. "Political integration of India can only be made possible through Hindi." - Bhudev Mukherji

Hindi Diwas 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Let Hindi spread its wings more. Happy Hindi Diwas 2021!

2. Let the pride of the Hindi language spread far and wide. Happy Hindi Diwas!

3. Celebrate the beautiful Hindi literature every day! Happy Hindi Diwas!

4. Hindi and Hindustan are ours and we are proud of it, our heart is one and ours are our lives, heartiest greetings of Hindi Diwas.

5. Hindi is a blessing, Hindi is not just a language, Hindi is our heritage. Wishes for Hindi Diwas.

6. Unity is the strength of the country, we need Hindi’s strength, Happy Hindi Diwas!

7. Hindi is not an expression of expressions this is the devotion to die on the motherland. Happy Hindi Diwas!

8. Hindi is our mother tongue, Hindi is very dear to us, Harmonic voice of Hindi, We felt every moment lovely, Wishes for Hindi Diwas.

9. The National language is the spirit of our country and the character of its natives, Happy Hindi Diwas!

10. Wishing Hindi Diwas to you, Hindi has always been the honor and pride of India and we must always take pride in speaking in Hindi.

11. Happy Hindi Diwas to you, Let us add more purpose to this day by promising ourselves to always stand for the honor of our mother tongue.

12. The occasion of Hindi Diwas reminds us all that how beautiful is the language of Hindi is and we must always respect it. Happy Hindi Diwas 2021!

13. Each and every language is special in some way. Warm wishes on Hindi Diwas to everyone.

14. On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, let us make everyone aware of the important of Hindi in our lives. Wishes for Hindi Diwas.

15. Hindi Diwas reminds each one of us to learn Hindi and spread awareness about this language. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Hindi Diwas 2021: Poems

1.

Ek door mai sabko bandhti jo wo Hindi hai,

Har bhasha ko jo sagi behan manti wo Hindi hai,

Bhari puri ho sab boliyan yhi Kamna Hindi hai,

Gehri ho pehchan aapsi yhi Kamna Hindi hai,

Saral, shudh, bahut pyari lagati hmko Hindi hai,

Ganga kaveri ki dhara saath milti jo Hindi hai,

Poorav-pashchim kamal pankhuri setu banati Hindi hai,

Varg bhed ko kam karne ki bhavana Hindi hai,

Sagar me milti sab dharaye ganga unme hindi hai,

Saral, shudh, bahut pyari lagati hmko Hindi hai.

By Unknown

2.

Importance of Hindi

Importance of Hindi can be understood and realized

Just ask the rickshaw puller, auto-rickshaw driver, street – food vendor in various cities

They will say, even their broken and impure Hindi is helping them to earn their bread and butter.

Importance of Hindi can be understood and realized

Just ask the migrant daily-wage laborers from other states

They will say, Hindi language is helping my family to live with honor in my distant village.

Importance of Hindi can be understood and realized

Ask the cancer patients who are forced to visit Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, Mumbai

They will certainly say, Hindi is helping them to stay there for treatment of this dreaded disease.

Today Hindi language has spread all over India

It is working as main communication media

Thanks to Hindi cinema, Hindi serials and Hindi You tube channels

They are teaching Hindi to general public of India

Giving confidence to villagers and illiterates of India

Hindi is so vital to earn Roti, Kapda aur Makan i.e. food, clothes and shelter to many poor people of India

Let us love Hindi, learn Hindi and respect Hindi

Let us improve better relations among all States of India

And increase friendship and brotherhood among all people of India

Let us all wholeheartedly appreciate the importance of Hindi.

By Unknown

3.

Hindi divas ek parv hai,

Jis par hamko garv hai,

Sammanit ho rashtrabhasha,

Sabki hai yhi abhilasha,

Sda manaya jaye Hindi divas,

Shapath le mane yeh pure baras,

Swarht ko ab chodna hoga,

Hindi se nata jodna hoga,

Hindi ka agr kare koi apmaan,

Kadi saja ka ho pravadhan,

Ham sabki yhi pukaar,

Sajag ho hindi ke liye sarkar.

By Unknown

