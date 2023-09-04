Asia Cup 2023: How Can India Qualify For Super Four In Case Of India Vs Nepal Game Washout Due To Rain?

Asia Cup 2023 India vs. Nepal: One of the most popular cricket tournaments, the Asia Cup 2023 is taking place in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Six teams, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal are participating in the Asia Cup.

The tournament serves as a precursor to the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and fans are immensely excited about watching renowned cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam in action.

India played its first game against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 1, and after a below-par batting innings by India, the game was called off due to heavy rain. A disappointing affair overall, considering how enthusiastic fans were about the match. Both teams were awarded 1 point each, and the game was called a draw.

India’s next game against Nepal on September 4 faces a similar fate due to the prediction of rain in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Check here to see what happens to India if the game is washed out due to rain.

Asia Cup 2023: How Can India Qualify For Super Four In if India vs. Nepal Game is Drawn Due To Rain?