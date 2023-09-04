Asia Cup 2023: How Can India Qualify For Super Four In Case Of India Vs Nepal Game Washout Due To Rain?
Asia Cup 2023 India vs. Nepal: One of the most popular cricket tournaments, the Asia Cup 2023 is taking place in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Six teams, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal are participating in the Asia Cup.
The tournament serves as a precursor to the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and fans are immensely excited about watching renowned cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam in action.
India played its first game against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 1, and after a below-par batting innings by India, the game was called off due to heavy rain. A disappointing affair overall, considering how enthusiastic fans were about the match. Both teams were awarded 1 point each, and the game was called a draw.
India’s next game against Nepal on September 4 faces a similar fate due to the prediction of rain in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Check here to see what happens to India if the game is washed out due to rain.
Asia Cup 2023: How Can India Qualify For Super Four In if India vs. Nepal Game is Drawn Due To Rain?
- Only six teams are playing in the Asia Cup 2023, and only 13 games will be played in total. India currently has only 1 point after its first game against Pakistan was washed out due to rain.
- If the same were to occur with India vs. Nepal match as well, it would be a great shock for the fans and a major disappointment for the cricket community in general.
- India needs to qualify for the Super 4 to further advance in the Asia Cup.
- Pakistan has already qualified for the Super Four stage.
- In case of a total washout, Nepal and India will receive 1 point each.
- Since Nepal earlier lost to Pakistan and has zero points it will be eliminated from the tournament, while India will advance to the Super 4 with 2 points.
- All in all, a draw is in favour of India. However, from a cricketing point of view, it may not be the best for the team morale. The Asia Cup 2023 is seen as a workout for the ICC World Cup, and everyone wants to see what the players are capable of. A dominant performance in the Asia Cup will only fuel the fans' excitement and boost the confidence of Team India.
- As of now, India chose to bowl first and restricted Nepal to 178/6 in 37.5 overs before rain stopped play. It remains to be seen if the two teams get to play full innings or if the game will be shortened.
- At least 20 overs need to be played by both teams in order to decide the winner. In case of a delay, Neopa’s score will be aggregated, and India will have to chase it down in 20 overs.
- Hopefully, the rain will stop, and fans get to see their money’s worth of cricket action.