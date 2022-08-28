How to Clear Storage Space On Android Phones? Check these 5 free tricks

Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives. To make payments or to keep track of our medical status, we have dedicated applications for everything. However, these apps sometimes are also responsible for slow performance, camera or gaming issues. Though, the easiest way seems to uninstall these apps, but really not the best solution. And to deal with this baffling situation, we have got top 5 free ways:

Uninstall Unused Apps

The large web of the internet sometimes leads us to unnecessary installation. There are a plethora of apps in our phone that are left unused for months. Such apps are never used and simply occupy a large space in our phone. Mark and uninstall these useless apps to free some storage space. Also, enable ‘Verify before install’ from your setting to avoid any further fake app installation in your smartphone.

Delete the Audio Files

Exchanging messages are not limited to text messages anymore. The era of smartphones has provided multiple options like, audio message, GIFs, videos & more. We often share or receive audio messages with our friends and families. And once after listening to them we often forget to delete them, which increases the storage of the phone.

Users through their WhatsApp media folder can get directed to the audio section and can select and delete all the unwanted audio messages to free up some extra storage space.

Find & Remove Large Media Files

A one perfect picture needs almost 99 ‘can be better’ photos. And these rest 99 pictures or videos are often left saved without any reason. This data unknowingly occupies a large space of our phone and drains the storage. So, for a smooth execution of apps and other processes, it is better to delete these idle lying images and videos.

Use Google Photos

Choosing between ‘Keep’ and ‘Delete’ is not an easy task. In case you feel puzzled about your selection but still freeing up space is mandatory, switch to Google Photos. Use your gmail id to sign in Google photos, and then move all your photos and videos to Google Photos. Once you have successfully ported all your media, delete it from your smartphone.

Remove Data From Stream Apps

To make the most of free hours people often tend to download their favourite shows, webseries, music albums from streaming apps like Netflix, Prime, Spotify or youtube. These downloaded files occupy a big chunk of storage space.Hence, it becomes important to free up this storage space. Simply, move to settings, look for desired apps, enter to the app storage section and clear the data stored in it.

Similarly, users also need to clear data stored with WhatsApp or other messaging apps.