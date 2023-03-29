How to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp: A complete guide

ChatGPT is an AI Chatbot developed by OpenAI. Ever since OpenAI was made available last month, it has gained widespread popularity. One of the most unique facts about this chatbot is the language-based model that responds to the questions asked conversationally. If you are someone who has been using ChatGPT for a while and wants to learn about how to integrate it into WhatsApp? Then, you are in the right place. In this article, we'll discuss how you can utilize ChatGPT in WhatsApp. Therefore, without further ado, let’s get started;

Steps to combine ChatGPT with WhatsApp

Creating a WhatsApp bot and integrating it with Chat GPT

The first step involves building a WhatsApp Bot by registering a WhatsApp Business API, creating a flow for the chat, using a chat builder, testing your chatbot, and lastly putting the API chatbot on your phone.

Get OpenAI API

This involves creating an OpenAI account, going to the API key page, and creating a new secret key.

Using OpenAI API to connect it to your WhatsApp Bot

The last step involves connecting ChatGPT WhatsApp Bot to link ChatGPT with WhatsApp. By using WhatsApp API, the ChatGPT will respond to the queries asked.

Benefits of Integrating ChatGPT with Your WhatsApp Account

Some of the major benefits of integrating ChatGPT with your WhatsApp Account are;

Quicker response times : Since Chat GPT can process large volumes of data all at once, users don’t have to spend hours in google searching for the relevant information, we can just rely on Chat GPT to receive instant responses.

Personalized Customer Service: ChatGPt is known for offering personalized responses in a conversational manner that makes users feel valued.

24/7 Availability: One of the best parts of integrating ChatGPt with WhatsApp is that users can get round-the-clock support irrespective of the time zones and business hours.

How is ChatGPT different from Google?

Since AI has gradually started to replace search engines by generating faster responses, it is also important to understand the difference between the core functionalities of the two. Therefore, below are some factors that differentiate ChatGPT from Google;