India Biodiversity Awards 2021: List of all winners

Recently India Biodiversity Awards 2021 were given away. West Champaran based Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) received a certificate of appreciation in the 'Conservation of Wild Species' category on the occasion of World Rhino Day. Take a look at the awards categories, the winners and other details below.

Indian Biodiversity Awards: About

The India Biodiversity Awards is a joint initiative of the Government of India's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change, national biodiversity authority and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The awardees are given INR 2 Lakh cash and citation.

The first India Biodiversity Awards were announced jointly by the MoEFCC and the UNDP in 2012 at a high-level segment of the 11th meeting of the conference of parties (COP) to the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD).

The Awards categories are

Conservation Sustainable use of biological resources Replicable mechanisms for access and benefit-sharing

The awards can be given to any institute or any individual.

Biodiversity Awards of India 2021: Theme

In 2021, the theme of the awards is "We're part of the solution." Biodiversity is a foundation that helps build a better world. It leads to nature-based solutions to climate changes, health issues, food and water security and sustainable livelihoods etc.

The International Day for Biodiversity is observed on May 22nd annually.

Award Categories and Winners 2021:

Conservation of WildLife Species Category:

Valmiki Tiger Reserve:

Location: It is located in the India Nepal border in the West Champaran district of Bihar.

Details:

1. It is the easternmost limit of the Himalayan Terai forests in India.

2. The forest is situated in the Gangetic plains biogeographic zone of the country. It is a combination of bhabhar and terai tracts.

3. The forest area was over 900 square kilometres

4. The number of divisions is 2.

5. There are 8 forest ranges in Valmiki Tiger Reserve

6. The animals found here are:

i) Tiger- 29 including 9 cubs

ii) Leopards- 65

iii) Rhinoceros-1

7. The Valmiki Tiger Reserve was established in March 1994 under Project Tiger.

8. Indian flying foxes can also be sighted here.

9. Tharu is a scheduled tribe that is the dominant community in Valmiki National Park.

Sustainable Use of Biological Resources Category:

a. Krishi Avam Paristhitiki Vikas Sangathan (KRAPAVIS) has won the award in the institution category listed above. It received the award for its constant support to the communities in restoring water harvesting structures, recharge wells and water tables. It also planted 0.5 million trees of local varieties in Orans.

b. Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary (KNCTS) situated in Nagaland has also won the award under the same category- Sustainable Use of Biological Resources. KNCTS was established on December 11, 1998. It helps in maintaining the biodiversity of the Khoonma area.

c. Ramanathapuram Forest Range Officer S Sathish also won the Sustainable Use of Biological Resources Category Award for his work in Kaarakadu Community based Eco-tourism near Ramanathapuram. His work included saving the Olive Ridley turtles from being poached.

Best Biodiversity Management Committee Category:

It has been received by BMC of Shergaon, Arunachal Pradesh. It was established in March 2016 under the guidance of the Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board. Since that time it has been working on different conservation activities and plantation programmes in and around Shergaon.

Conservation of Domesticated Species (Individual) Category:

Shaji N.M who is also known as the Tuber Man of Kerala has won the award for the Indian Biodiversity category of Conservation of domesticated species. His work involves the conservation of a wide variety of 200 tuber crops including greater yam, lesser yam, elephant foot yam, arrowroot, colocasia, sweet potato, cassava and Chinese potato in his farm. He is also the recipient of Plant Genome Savior Reward 2015 awarded by PPV&FR Authority.

Conservation of Wild Species Category:

Officer Shiv Kumar won the award in this category to save the snow leopard in Lahaul and Spiti region. He has been posted as a forest guard in the Lahaul division for the last 11 years. He photographed 15 snow leopards in Lahaul valley.

Conservation of Domesticated Species (Institute): Amrabad Poda Lakmi Govu Sangam, Telangana received the award in this category

Conservation of Wild Species (Institute): Chongna Foundation from Manipur received this award

Replicable Mechanisms for Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS): Twichin Gram Bari BMC, Tripura and Valagro Bioscience Ltd, Telangana won in this category.

