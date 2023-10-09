India vs Afghanistan Head to Head in ODI and World Cup Matches

India vs Afghanistan Head to Head Record: The 2023 ICC World Cup is finally here as of October 5 after four years of anticipation and promises intense chases, dominant performances, new records, high scores and exhilarating cricket action.

India is hosting the prestigious tournament, and four Asian teams will be participating in the World Cup. The most underrated team is Afghanistan. Even in the recently held Asia Cup 2023, the Afghanistan squad played with determination and gave a tough fight to every opponent.

A total of 10 teams will play in the 50-over ODI matches, which will last until November 19. Today, we take a look at India and Afghanistan’s head to head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats ahead of their ahead of their much-awaited clash on October 11.

India vs Afghanistan Head to Head in ODI World Cup

India and Afghanistan have a short history of playing in the World Cup and other formats. India and Afghanistan have only clashed once in the Cricket World Cup, which happened in 2019. India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs in a highly competitive game, which saw India reduced to 224/8 in 50 overs.

It remains to be seen how Afghanistan fares against India in the 2023 World Cup. Both teams boast of strong squads and have the potential to lift the trophy this edition. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan while Rohit Sharma is the captain of India.

Next Game: October 11, 2:00 PM (IST) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India vs Afghanistan Head to Head in ODI Matches

Team Afghanistan India Span 2014-2019 2014-2019 Mat 3 3 Won 0 2 Lost 2 0 Draw 0 0 Tied 1 1 NR 0 0 W/L - 0 %W 66.66 0 %L 0 66.66 %D 0 0 % 83.33 16.66

India vs Afghanistan Head to Head in T20I

Team Afghanistan India Span 2010-2023 2010-2023 Mat 5 5 Won 0 4 Lost 4 0 Draw 0 0 Tied 0 0 NR 1 1 W/L 0 - %W 0 80 %L 80 0 %D 0 0 % - 100

India vs Afghanistan Head to Head in Test Matches

India and Afghanistan have only played 1 test match in their lifetime and it took place in 2018. India make light work of the Afghanistan team after winning by an innings and 262 runs. The Afghan team were bowled out twice on the same day.