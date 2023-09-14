Afghanistan Team for ICC World Cup 2023 Announced: Check Complete Squad, Players List, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers and All-Rounders

ICC World Cup 2023 Afghanistan Team and Players: The cricket buzz is back, and the world is eager to know who all the players are going to step on the battlefield for that shining trophy this time. On Wednesday, Afghanistan revealed the names of the members of its squad for the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, the top-order batsman is going to lead the squad. Moreover, what is exciting for many fans is the fact that after a gap of two long years, Naveen-ul-Haq has been called again to the Afghanistan ODI squad for the 2023 World Cup in India. What is a shocking piece of news, however, is that Gulbadin Naib could not make it to the team, despite his good performance in the Asia Cup going on.

There are four changes that have been made in the team of Asia Cup. Just like Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sulaiman Saifi, and Karim Janat also could not make it to the team.

For the spin bowling attack, the fans will be able to spot Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, and Rashid Khan.

The pace attack has Naveen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Rahman, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

ALSO READ: How to Book ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets Online: Buy Tickets in Easy Steps

Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 Squad

This time, fans will be able to spot all these players in the Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 squad:

Hashmatuallah Shahidi (c)

Ibrahim Zadran

Rahmat Shah

Mohammad Nabi

Azmatullah Omarzai

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Naveen ul Haq

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Riaz Hassan

Najibullah Zadran

Ikram Alikhil

Rashid Khan

Noor Ahmad

Abdul Rahman

ALSO READ: New Zealand Team for ICC World Cup 2023: Complete Squad, Captain, Coaches and Match Schedule

ICC World Cup 2023 Details

This time, the 2023 ICC World Cup is going to be held in India. Fans will find 10 strong teams fighting for the prestigious title. The matches will be held across 10 venues. The cricket fever will commence from October 5 to November 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium situated in Ahmedabad will be hosting the tournament opener along with the final.

It is in the round-robin format that the World Cup will be played. There will be 45 league matches in which all the teams will be playing against each other.

The top four teams of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be qualified for the semifinals. The semifinals will be held on November 15 in Mumbai and on November 16 in Kolkata. The final and the semi-finals will have reserve days.

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023 All Teams and Squads List

ALSO READ: [Updated] ICC Cricket World Cup Winners List from 1975 to 2023