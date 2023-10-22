India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023: Expected Playing 11, Where to Watch and Live Streaming Details

India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 Match 21: India and New Zealand are among the favourites to win the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. They are at the top of the points table with 4 straight wins each.

On October 22, one of the teams will remain unbeaten, while the other will suffer its first 2023 World Cup loss. India and New Zealand will clash in match 21 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Every time India and New Zealand play, it’s guaranteed fireworks. All their matches have been immensely entertaining so far, and the same is expected in today’s match as well. Unfortunately, star players Kane Williamson and Hardik Pandya will be missing the game due to injuries.

But it’s Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult and Devon Conway vs Jasprit Bumrah that fans are dying to witness. Hopefully, no bad weather, injuries or other adverse conditions plague the game, and fans get their time and money’s worth in the much-anticipated game.

Take a look at all the important details regarding the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match. Check here Ind vs NZ match time, playing 11, when and where to watch, streaming apps, TV channel numbers, stadium, and weather forecast.

India vs New Zealand CWC 2023 Match Overview

The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 21 between India and New Zealand is the most important game of the league stage so far.

India and New Zealand are at the top of the points table and are the only two unbeaten teams.

A loss could drastically affect the momentum, and a win would be a massive confidence booster.

India and New Zealand have an exciting history that’s slowly turned into a friendly rivalry.

Ever since, New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in a heartbreaking game for Indian fans in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, fans have looked forward to IND vs NZ games.

After that World Cup game, India lost 4 consecutive ODIs to New Zealand. However, in 2023, India thrashed New Zealand in 3 games to win a bilateral ODI series.

In the ODI World Cup, New Zealand holds a 5-3 record over India. It remains to be seen how the two teams perform in the highly competitive match.

In some unfortunate news, India’s Hardik Pandya and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson will be missing the match due to injuries.

However, veteran Ravichandran Ashwin could be called in as Pandya’s replacement, and the recovered Tim Southee is expected to make a comeback in the New Zealand squad.

Check out a brief overview of today’s India vs New Zealand match below.

2023 World Cup Performance India: - Beat Australia by 6 wickets - Beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets - Beat Pakistan by 7 wickets - Beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets New Zealand: - Defeated England by 9 wickets - Won against Netherlands by 99 runs - Beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets - Won against Afghanistan by 149 runs Players to Look out for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Jasprit Bumrah, Rachin, Ravindra, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult Captain India: Rohit Sharma New Zealand: Tom Latham Last Encounter In ODI World Cup: (2019) New Zealand won by 18 runs In 2023: India won by 90 runs (ODI series in January)

India vs New Zealand: Expected Playing 11 & Order

India Squad: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, 5 KL Rahul (Wicket-Keeper), 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Ravichandran Ashwin, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Squad: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham(Captain/Wicket-Keeper), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mark Chapman, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson/Tim Southee, 11 Trent Boult

India vs New Zealand Match Time, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 21: India vs New Zealand will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Match Time: 2:00 PM (IST)

Toss Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Where to Watch World Cup LIVE? Streaming App and Channel Number

Indian fans can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for free (only mobile users) on Disney+Hotstar app. It is the official streaming partner for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and holds all digital broadcasting rights in India.

On television and cable, the World Cup will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Check the channel list below:

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 1 HINDI

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

Ind vs NZ Cricket Match Channel Number

DTH Service Channel Name Channel Number Tata Play Star Sports 1 455 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HD 454 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HINDI 460 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 459 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TELUGU 1446 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 1445 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TAMIL 1551 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 1550 Tata Play Star Sports 1 KANNADA 1645 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 277 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HD 278 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HINDI 281 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 282 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TELUGU 928 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD NA Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TAMIL 803 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD NA Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 KANNADA 974 Dish TV Star Sports 1 649 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HD 648 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HINDI 621 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 620 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TELUGU 2433 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 2432 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TAMIL 2951 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 2950 Dish TV Star Sports 1 KANNADA 2675 Videocon Star Sports 1 603 Videocon Star Sports 1 HD 602 Videocon Star Sports 1 HINDI 607 Videocon Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 606 Videocon Star Sports 1 TELUGU 2433 Videocon Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 2432 Videocon Star Sports 1 TAMIL 2951 Videocon Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 2950 Videocon Star Sports 1 KANNADA 2675

For more broadcasting details and channel numbers for each cable network service, global digital partners check the link below.

How will the weather be in Dharamshala? What are the chances of Rain?

The weather in Dharamshala is expected to be cool, cloudy with chances of rain. The weather conditions in Dharamshala are volatile and rain is predicted during the India vs New Zealand game. The severity of the rain will determine if the match will be abandoned or just face a little delay.

There is no provision for reserve day in league games of the World Cup. So, both teams will be awarded 1 point each in case of a washout. The temperature in Dharamshala on October 22 will be around 13 degree Celsius at its lowest.