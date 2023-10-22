India vs New Zealand Head to Head in ICC ODI World Cup and International Cricket

India vs New Zealand Head to Head Record: There are many rivalries in cricket. Some are fierce, like India and Pakistan, while others are friendly, like India and New Zealand. The two teams are among the top-ranked cricket teams in the world and have played dozens of games against each other.

However, the most consequential game came in the 2019 ICC World Cup when New Zealand knocked India out of the tournament after beating them by 18 runs. It was a heartbreaking defeat, and fans have looked forward to the clashes of India and New Zealand ever since.

The two teams are set to face each other again in the 2023 Cricket World Cup in an important match on October 22, 2023, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

India and New Zealand are the favourites to win the World Cup and have a long and exciting cricket history together. India holds a slight edge over New Zealand in all the cricket formats - Test, ODI and T20I.

UPDATE: India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in the highly important match 21 in the 2023 ICC World Cup.

India ended its drought of losing to New Zealand in ICC tournaments and defeated the black caps after two decades in the ODI World Cup.

India vs New Zealand Head to Head in ODI World Cup

India and New Zealand rivalry is not as popular as other cricket rivalries, but whenever the two teams compete, it always results in exhilarating games.

India and New Zealand have faced each other 10 times in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

New Zealand has a better record, having defeated India 5 times in the World Cup history. India has won 4 matches, while 1 game was abandoned.

Interestingly, the two teams didn’t compete against each other in the World Cup from 2003 to 2019.

India vs New Zealand in ICC World Cup 2023 Match 21

India and New Zealand clashed in match 21 of the 2023 World Cup on October 22 in Dharamshala.

The match was a nail-biter from start to finish, but India got the better of New Zealand, all thanks to the "master of chase" Virat Kohli.

Kohli led India to an important win with his 95-run innings.

Date Winner Margin Venue 22-Oct-23 India 4 wickets Dharamshala 9-Jul-19 New Zealand 18 runs Manchester 13-Jun-19 - - - Abandoned Trent Bridge 14-Mar-03 India 7 wickets Centurion 12-Jun-99 New Zealand 5 wickets Nottingham 12-Mar-92 New Zealand 4 wickets Dunedin 31-Oct-87 India 9 wickets Nagpur 14-Oct-87 India 16 runs Bengaluru 13-Jun-79 New Zealand 8 wickets Leeds 14-Jun-75 New Zealand 4 wickets Manchester

*Last Match Result: 2023 World Cup League Stage: India won by 4 wickets.

India vs New Zealand Head to Head in ODI Matches

India has got the better of New Zealand in ODI cricket. The two teams have played 117 ODI games since 1975, and India has won 59 of them.

In the last 10 ODI matches between India and New Zealand, the overall record stands 5-4 in NZ's favour. One game yielded no result.

However, India won all three recent games against New Zealand held in January 2023 and in the 2023 World Cup.

Team India New Zealand Span 1975-2023 1975-2023 Mat 117 117 Won 59 50 Lost 50 59 Draw 0 0 Tied 1 1 NR 7 7 W/L 1.16 0.862 %W 50 43.1 %L 43.1 50 %D 0 0 % 53.66 46.33

India vs New Zealand Head to Head in T20I

Team India New Zealand Span 2007-2023 2007-2023 Mat 25 25 Won 12 10 Lost 10 12 Draw 0 0 Tied 1 1 Tie+W 2 0 Tie+L 0 2 NR 0 0 W/L 1.2 0.833 %W 48 40 %L 40 48 %D 0 0 % 54 46

India vs New Zealand Head to Head in Test Matches

Team India New Zealand Span 1955-2021 1955-2021 Mat 62 62 Won 22 13 Lost 13 22 Draw 27 27 Tied 0 0 NR 0 0 W/L 1.692 0.59 %W 35.48 20.96 %L 20.96 35.48 %D 43.54 43.54 % 62.85 37.14