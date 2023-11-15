Analysis

India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 Match 46: When the ICC ODI World Cup commenced, many cricket experts predicted India and New Zealand to meet in the finals. The two teams had been performing brilliantly in the ODI games preceding the tournament and began their World Cup campaign with 4 straight wins each until clashing in the league stage.

India ended New Zealand’s dream run with a dominant 4-wicket win and nearly derailed the Black Caps’ entire momentum as they went on to lose their next four games. However, New Zealand managed to secure a spot in the playoffs and will face India in the first semi-final on November 15 at the famed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This is the stage where New Zealand knocked India out in the 2019 World Cup. But this time, India will have the home-ground advantage and a team of players at their peak. While India is known to succumb to pressure in the knockout stage, it’s New Zealand which has been struggling under pressure in the World Cup so far. It remains to be seen which team’s World Cup campaign ends at Wankhede.

Hopefully, no bad weather, injuries or other adverse conditions plague the game, and fans get to witness another exhilarating match between the Men in Blue and the Black Caps. Take a look at all the important details regarding the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match. Check here for the IND vs NZ match time, playing 11, when and where to watch, streaming apps, TV channel numbers, stadium, and weather forecast.