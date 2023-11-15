India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 Match 46: When the ICC ODI World Cup commenced, many cricket experts predicted India and New Zealand to meet in the finals.
The two teams had been performing brilliantly in the ODI games preceding the tournament and began their World Cup campaign with 4 straight wins each until clashing in the league stage.
India ended New Zealand’s dream run with a dominant 4-wicket win and nearly derailed the Black Caps’ entire momentum as they went on to lose their next four games.
However, New Zealand managed to secure a spot in the playoffs and will face India in the first semi-final on November 15 at the famed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
This is the stage where New Zealand knocked India out in the 2019 World Cup. But this time, India will have the home-ground advantage and a team of players at their peak.
While India is known to succumb to pressure in the knockout stage, it’s New Zealand which has been struggling under pressure in the World Cup so far. It remains to be seen which team’s World Cup campaign ends at Wankhede.
Hopefully, no bad weather, injuries or other adverse conditions plague the game, and fans get to witness another exhilarating match between the Men in Blue and the Black Caps.
Take a look at all the important details regarding the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match. Check here for the IND vs NZ match time, playing 11, when and where to watch, streaming apps, TV channel numbers, stadium, and weather forecast.
India vs New Zealand CWC 2023 Semi-Final Overview
- The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 46 between India and New Zealand is the most important game for the hosts so far. India made it to the semi-finals in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups but lost in heart-breaking fashion.
- India and New Zealand have played 10 games in the World Cup, with NZ winning 5 of those and IND winning 4.
- While India defeated New Zealand with ease in the league stage, it will be hard to forget the outcome of the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final. But the odds are stacked in India’s favour this time.
- New Zealand’s star bowler Matt Henry has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. He dismissed KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma for 1 run in the 2019 semi-final. India will be playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, home to several Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav. Virat Kohli also has scored the second-most ODI runs at the venue.
- The Wankhede pitch is expected to favour fast bowlers, but spinners will be key for both teams as well.
- The showdown between Virat Kohli vs Tim Southee and Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult is sure to be epic.
- The swing attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will also be critical for India.
- No changes are expected in India's playing 11 but New Zealand could bring back opener Will Young or spinner Ish Sodhi depending on pitch conditions.
Check out a brief overview of today’s India vs New Zealand semi-final match below.
|
2023 World Cup Performance
|
India:
New Zealand:
|
Players to Look out for
|
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Jasprit Bumrah, Rachin Ravindra, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult
|
Captain
|
India: Rohit Sharma
New Zealand: Kane Williamson
|
Last Encounter
|
In ODI World Cup: (2023) India won by 4 wickets
In 2023: India won by 90 runs (ODI series in January)
|
India vs New Zealand Head to Head Match Records in ODI, T20 and Test
India vs New Zealand: Expected Playing 11 & Order
India Squad: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (Wicket-Keeper), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand Squad: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham(Captain/Wicket-Keeper), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mark Chapman, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult
India vs New Zealand Semi-Final I Match Time, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming
The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 46: India vs New Zealand will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Match Time: 2:00 PM (IST)
Toss Time: 1:30 PM (IST)
Where to Watch World Cup LIVE? Streaming App and Channel Number
Indian fans can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for free (only mobile users) on Disney+Hotstar app. It is the official streaming partner for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and holds all digital broadcasting rights in India.
On television and cable, the World Cup will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Check the channel list below:
- Star Sports 1
- Star Sports 1 HD
- Star Sports 1 HINDI
- Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
- Star Sports 1 TELUGU
- Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
- Star Sports 1 TAMIL
- Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
- Star Sports 1 KANNADA
IND vs NZ Semi-Final Match Channel Number
|
DTH Service
|
Channel Name
|
Channel Number
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1
|
455
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 HD
|
454
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI
|
460
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
|
459
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
|
1446
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
|
1445
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
|
1551
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
|
1550
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 KANNADA
|
1645
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1
|
277
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 HD
|
278
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI
|
281
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
|
282
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
|
928
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
|
NA
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
|
803
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
|
NA
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 KANNADA
|
974
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1
|
649
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 HD
|
648
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI
|
621
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
|
620
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
|
2433
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
|
2432
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
|
2951
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
|
2950
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 KANNADA
|
2675
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1
|
603
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 HD
|
602
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI
|
607
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
|
606
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
|
2433
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
|
2432
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
|
2951
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
|
2950
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 KANNADA
|
2675
For more broadcasting details and channel numbers for each cable network service, global digital partners check the link below.
|
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Broadcast Channel Number List
How will the weather be in Mumbai? What are the chances of Rain?
The weather in Mumbai is expected to be warm and sunny. The weather conditions in Mumbai are often volatile but November 15 will be bright and humid.
The possibility of rain is negligible but ICC has allocated reserve days if weather conditions wash off the match.
The temperature in Mumbai on November 15 will be around 25 degrees Celsius at its lowest and 34 degrees Celsius at its highest.
Bowling under lights at Wankhede is a winning strategy as the pitch generates extra bounce and swing, especially with the new ball. So expect both teams to choose to bat first. However, 60% of games at Wankhede have been won while chasing.