[Updated] Trent Boult Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

Trent Boult Stats 2023: The New Zealand cricket team is known for its well-rounded and balanced squad that consists of some of the best batsmen and bowlers in the world. Trent Boult is one such player.

Boult is a key bowling asset for New Zealand and is known for his consistently good performances and ability to take wickets in tough situations. As a left-arm fast-medium bowler, Boult is tricky to judge by batsmen. He was the highest wicket-taker in the 2015 Cricket World Cup, in which New Zealand lost to Australia in the final.

Trent Boult uses his pace to swing the ball both ways and is one of the most deceptive bowlers in the world. He has also amassed 588 international wickets.

Today, we take a look at Trent Boult’s records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Related:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets

ICC World Cup 2023 All Team Squads

Trent Boult Stats and Key Achievements

Trent Boult is often considered the best New Zealand bowler of the decade. His experience and ability to perform under pressure are second to none. He is a medium-fast bowler and lower-order batsman. You can check his bowling and batting stats here. Boult has taken 588 wickets in his career.

Trent Boult Wickets Format Tests ODIs T20Is Match 78 104 55 Innings 149 103 55 Balls 17417 5634 1257 Runs 8717 4642 1647 Wickets 317 197 74 BBI 6/30 7/34 4/13 BBM 10/80 7/34 4/13 Average 27.49 23.56 22.25 Economy 3 4.94 7.86 Strike Rate 54.9 28.5 16.9 4 Wicket hauls 18 10 2 5 Wicket haul 10 6 0 10 Wicket Haul 1 0 0

Trent Boult ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Trent Boult was the Player of the Tournament in the 2019 World Cup and possesses a remarkable record in the two seasons he’s appeared in. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Trent Boult below.

Bowling Stats Match 19 Innings 19 Overs 184 Maidens 18 Runs 850 Wickets 39 BBI 5/27 Average 21.79 Economy 4.61 Strike Rate 28.3 Four Wicket hauls 3 5 wicket hauls 1 Catches 9

Trent Boult Total Runs

Trent Boult has scored 986 runs in total in International Cricket.

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 78 104 55 Inning 94 48 12 Not Out 46 25 7 Runs 759 195 32 Highest Score 52* 21* 8 Average 15.81 8.47 6.4 Balls Faced 1265 254 42 Strike Rate 60 76.77 76.19 100s 0 0 0 50s 1 0 0 Fours 82 19 2 Sixes 30 6 0 Catch 43 39 20

Trent Boult Highest Scores in All Format

The highest score of Trent Boult is 52* in test cricket, 21* in ODI, and 8 in T20I.

Trent Boult Number of Catches in All Format

Trent Boult has taken 102 catches in international cricket.