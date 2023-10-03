[Updated] Trent Boult Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

All Trent Boult records: Check the key highlights of New Zealand batsman Trent Boult's career, key achievements, stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.
Trent Boult Stats 2023: The New Zealand cricket team is known for its well-rounded and balanced squad that consists of some of the best batsmen and bowlers in the world. Trent Boult is one such player.

Boult is a key bowling asset for New Zealand and is known for his consistently good performances and ability to take wickets in tough situations. As a left-arm fast-medium bowler, Boult is tricky to judge by batsmen. He was the highest wicket-taker in the 2015 Cricket World Cup, in which New Zealand lost to Australia in the final.

Trent Boult uses his pace to swing the ball both ways and is one of the most deceptive bowlers in the world. He has also amassed 588 international wickets.

Today, we take a look at Trent Boult’s records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Trent Boult Stats and Key Achievements

Trent Boult is often considered the best New Zealand bowler of the decade. His experience and ability to perform under pressure are second to none. He is a medium-fast bowler and lower-order batsman. You can check his bowling and batting stats here. Boult has taken 588 wickets in his career.

Trent Boult Wickets

Format

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

78

104

55

Innings

149

103

55

Balls

17417

5634

1257

Runs

8717

4642

1647

Wickets

317

197

74

BBI

6/30

7/34

4/13

BBM

10/80

7/34

4/13

Average

27.49

23.56

22.25

Economy

3

4.94

7.86

Strike Rate

54.9

28.5

16.9

4 Wicket hauls

18

10

2

5 Wicket haul

10

6

0

10 Wicket Haul

1

0

0

Trent Boult ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Trent Boult was the Player of the Tournament in the 2019 World Cup and possesses a remarkable record in the two seasons he’s appeared in. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Trent Boult below.

Bowling Stats

Match

19

Innings

19

Overs

184

Maidens

18

Runs

850

Wickets

39

BBI

5/27

Average

21.79

Economy

4.61

Strike Rate

28.3

Four Wicket hauls

3

5 wicket hauls

1

Catches

9

Trent Boult Total Runs

Trent Boult has scored 986  runs in total in International Cricket.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

78

104

55

Inning

94

48

12

Not Out

46

25

7

Runs

759

195

32

Highest Score

52*

21*

8

Average

15.81

8.47

6.4

Balls Faced

1265

254

42

Strike Rate

60

76.77

76.19

100s

0

0

0

50s

1

0

0

Fours

82

19

2

Sixes

30

6

0

Catch

43

39

20

Trent Boult Highest Scores in All Format

The highest score of Trent Boult is 52* in test cricket, 21* in ODI, and 8 in T20I.

Trent Boult Number of Catches in All Format

Trent Boult has taken 102 catches in international cricket.
