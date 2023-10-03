[Updated] Trent Boult Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format
Trent Boult Stats 2023: The New Zealand cricket team is known for its well-rounded and balanced squad that consists of some of the best batsmen and bowlers in the world. Trent Boult is one such player.
Boult is a key bowling asset for New Zealand and is known for his consistently good performances and ability to take wickets in tough situations. As a left-arm fast-medium bowler, Boult is tricky to judge by batsmen. He was the highest wicket-taker in the 2015 Cricket World Cup, in which New Zealand lost to Australia in the final.
Trent Boult uses his pace to swing the ball both ways and is one of the most deceptive bowlers in the world. He has also amassed 588 international wickets.
Today, we take a look at Trent Boult’s records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.
Trent Boult Stats and Key Achievements
Trent Boult is often considered the best New Zealand bowler of the decade. His experience and ability to perform under pressure are second to none. He is a medium-fast bowler and lower-order batsman. You can check his bowling and batting stats here. Boult has taken 588 wickets in his career.
|
Trent Boult Wickets
|
Format
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Match
|
78
|
104
|
55
|
Innings
|
149
|
103
|
55
|
Balls
|
17417
|
5634
|
1257
|
Runs
|
8717
|
4642
|
1647
|
Wickets
|
317
|
197
|
74
|
BBI
|
6/30
|
7/34
|
4/13
|
BBM
|
10/80
|
7/34
|
4/13
|
Average
|
27.49
|
23.56
|
22.25
|
Economy
|
3
|
4.94
|
7.86
|
Strike Rate
|
54.9
|
28.5
|
16.9
|
4 Wicket hauls
|
18
|
10
|
2
|
5 Wicket haul
|
10
|
6
|
0
|
10 Wicket Haul
|
1
|
0
|
0
Trent Boult ODI World Cup Stats 2023
Trent Boult was the Player of the Tournament in the 2019 World Cup and possesses a remarkable record in the two seasons he’s appeared in. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Trent Boult below.
|
Bowling Stats
|
Match
|
19
|
Innings
|
19
|
Overs
|
184
|
Maidens
|
18
|
Runs
|
850
|
Wickets
|
39
|
BBI
|
5/27
|
Average
|
21.79
|
Economy
|
4.61
|
Strike Rate
|
28.3
|
Four Wicket hauls
|
3
|
5 wicket hauls
|
1
|
Catches
|
9
Trent Boult Total Runs
Trent Boult has scored 986 runs in total in International Cricket.
|
FORMAT
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Match
|
78
|
104
|
55
|
Inning
|
94
|
48
|
12
|
Not Out
|
46
|
25
|
7
|
Runs
|
759
|
195
|
32
|
Highest Score
|
52*
|
21*
|
8
|
Average
|
15.81
|
8.47
|
6.4
|
Balls Faced
|
1265
|
254
|
42
|
Strike Rate
|
60
|
76.77
|
76.19
|
100s
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
50s
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Fours
|
82
|
19
|
2
|
Sixes
|
30
|
6
|
0
|
Catch
|
43
|
39
|
20
Trent Boult Highest Scores in All Format
The highest score of Trent Boult is 52* in test cricket, 21* in ODI, and 8 in T20I.
Trent Boult Number of Catches in All Format
Trent Boult has taken 102 catches in international cricket.