[Updated] Kane Williamson Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format
Kane Williamson Stats 2023: If there’s one cricketer that’s universally beloved, it’s New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson. The batter is known for his humility and laidback nature in addition to his incredible skills with the bat. Williamson is also a great leader, having led the New Zealand team to the 2019 ICC World Cup finals.
New Zealand has lost two consecutive World Cup finals (2019, 2015) and will be playing to seek revenge this time around. The 2023 World Cup will be hosted by India and commence on October 5. Kane Williamson will be the captain of the New Zealand squad and play with full fitness, after suffering serious injury during the IPL 2023.
Fans look forward to witnessing Williamson in action and if he can finally win New Zealand its first World Cup title. The team is among the favourites to win the tournament. Kane Williamson is also been batting well lately and will have much to prove to the fans.
Today, we take a look at Kane Williamson’s records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.
Kane Williamson Stats and Key Achievements
Kane Williamson is often considered the best New Zealand player of the decade. He is a skilled batsman, a good spin bowler and an experienced captain. He comes out to bat in the top order and has amassed over 15,000 international runs.
|
FORMAT
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Match
|
94
|
161
|
87
|
Inning
|
164
|
153
|
85
|
Not Out
|
16
|
16
|
11
|
Runs
|
8124
|
6554
|
2464
|
Highest Score
|
251
|
148
|
95
|
Average
|
54.89
|
47.83
|
33.29
|
Balls Faced
|
15785
|
8094
|
2003
|
Strike Rate
|
51.46
|
80.97
|
123.01
|
100s
|
28
|
13
|
0
|
50s
|
33
|
42
|
17
|
Fours
|
897
|
594
|
230
|
Sixes
|
21
|
51
|
57
|
Catch
|
82
|
64
|
41
Kane Williamson ODI World Cup Stats 2023
Kane Williamson was the Player of the Tournament in the 2019 World Cup and possesses a remarkable record in the two seasons he’s appeared in. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Kane Williamson below.
|
Batting & Fielding
|
Innings
|
22
|
Not Outs
|
6
|
Aggregate
|
911
|
Highest Score
|
148
|
Average
|
56.94
|
50s
|
3
|
100s
|
2
|
Ducks
|
0
|
Scoring Rate
|
78.33
|
Opened Batting
|
0
|
Catches
|
9
|
Most Catches in Innings
|
2
|
Bowling
|
Overs
|
22.0
|
Balls
|
132
|
Maidens
|
0
|
Runs Conceded
|
106
|
Wickets
|
2
|
Average
|
53.00
|
4 Wickets in Innings
|
0
|
Best
|
1/25
|
Economy Rate
|
4.82
|
Strike Rate
|
66.00
Kane Williamson Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match, India - A Level)
Kane Williamson has scored 41 international centuries - 28 in Test and 13.
Kane Williamson Total Runs
Kane Williamson has scored 17,142 runs in total in International Cricket.
Kane Williamson Highest Scores in All Format
The highest score of Kane Williamson is 251 in test cricket, 148 in ODI, and 95 in T20I. He is top to middle order batsman.
Kane Williamson Total Wickets
Kane Williamson is quite skilled with the ball as well and has many international wickets.
|
Format
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Match
|
94
|
161
|
87
|
Innings
|
67
|
65
|
12
|
Balls
|
2151
|
1467
|
118
|
Runs
|
1207
|
1310
|
164
|
Wickets
|
30
|
37
|
6
|
BBI
|
4/44
|
4/22
|
2/16
|
BBM
|
4/44
|
4/22
|
2/16
|
Average
|
40.23
|
35.4
|
27.33
|
Economy
|
3.36
|
5.35
|
8.33
|
Strike Rate
|
71.7
|
39.6
|
19.6
|
4 wicket hauls
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
5 wicket haul
|
0
|
0
|
0