[Updated] Kane Williamson Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

Kane Williamson Stats 2023: If there’s one cricketer that’s universally beloved, it’s New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson. The batter is known for his humility and laidback nature in addition to his incredible skills with the bat. Williamson is also a great leader, having led the New Zealand team to the 2019 ICC World Cup finals.

New Zealand has lost two consecutive World Cup finals (2019, 2015) and will be playing to seek revenge this time around. The 2023 World Cup will be hosted by India and commence on October 5. Kane Williamson will be the captain of the New Zealand squad and play with full fitness, after suffering serious injury during the IPL 2023.

Fans look forward to witnessing Williamson in action and if he can finally win New Zealand its first World Cup title. The team is among the favourites to win the tournament. Kane Williamson is also been batting well lately and will have much to prove to the fans.

Today, we take a look at Kane Williamson’s records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Kane Williamson Stats and Key Achievements

Kane Williamson is often considered the best New Zealand player of the decade. He is a skilled batsman, a good spin bowler and an experienced captain. He comes out to bat in the top order and has amassed over 15,000 international runs.

FORMAT

Test

ODI

T20I

Match

94

161

87

Inning

164

153

85

Not Out

16

16

11

Runs

8124

6554

2464

Highest Score

251

148

95

Average

54.89

47.83

33.29

Balls Faced

15785

8094

2003

Strike Rate

51.46

80.97

123.01

100s

28

13

0

50s

33

42

17

Fours

897

594

230

Sixes

21

51

57

Catch

82

64

41

Kane Williamson ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Kane Williamson was the Player of the Tournament in the 2019 World Cup and possesses a remarkable record in the two seasons he’s appeared in. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Kane Williamson below.

Batting & Fielding

Innings

22

Not Outs

6

Aggregate

911

Highest Score

148

Average

56.94

50s

3

100s

2

Ducks

0

Scoring Rate

78.33

Opened Batting

0

Catches

9

Most Catches in Innings

2

 

Bowling

Overs

22.0

Balls

132

Maidens

0

Runs Conceded

106

Wickets

2

Average

53.00

4 Wickets in Innings

0

Best

1/25

Economy Rate

4.82

Strike Rate

66.00

Kane Williamson Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match, India - A Level)

Kane Williamson has scored 41 international centuries - 28 in Test and 13.

Kane Williamson Total Runs

Kane Williamson has scored 17,142 runs in total in International Cricket.

FORMAT

Test

ODI

T20I

Match

94

161

87

Inning

164

153

85

Runs

8124

6554

2464

Kane Williamson Highest Scores in All Format

The highest score of Kane Williamson is 251 in test cricket, 148 in ODI, and 95 in T20I. He is top to middle order batsman.

Kane Williamson Total Wickets

Kane Williamson is quite skilled with the ball as well and has many international wickets.

Format

Test

ODI

T20I

Match

94

161

87

Innings

67

65

12

Balls

2151

1467

118

Runs

1207

1310

164

Wickets

30

37

6

BBI

4/44

4/22

2/16

BBM

4/44

4/22

2/16

Average

40.23

35.4

27.33

Economy

3.36

5.35

8.33

Strike Rate

71.7

39.6

19.6

4 wicket hauls

1

1

0

5 wicket haul

0

0

0

 

FAQ

How many centuries does Kane Williamson have?

Kane Williamson has 41 centuries in International cricket which includes 13 ODI Centuries and 28 Test centuries.

What is the highest score of Kane Williamson in ODI and World Cup?

Kane Williamson’s highest score is 148 in ODI and 148 in the ICC World Cup.
Next