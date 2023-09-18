[Updated] Kane Williamson Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

Kane Williamson Stats 2023: If there’s one cricketer that’s universally beloved, it’s New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson. The batter is known for his humility and laidback nature in addition to his incredible skills with the bat. Williamson is also a great leader, having led the New Zealand team to the 2019 ICC World Cup finals.

New Zealand has lost two consecutive World Cup finals (2019, 2015) and will be playing to seek revenge this time around. The 2023 World Cup will be hosted by India and commence on October 5. Kane Williamson will be the captain of the New Zealand squad and play with full fitness, after suffering serious injury during the IPL 2023.

Fans look forward to witnessing Williamson in action and if he can finally win New Zealand its first World Cup title. The team is among the favourites to win the tournament. Kane Williamson is also been batting well lately and will have much to prove to the fans.

Today, we take a look at Kane Williamson’s records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Kane Williamson Stats and Key Achievements

Kane Williamson is often considered the best New Zealand player of the decade. He is a skilled batsman, a good spin bowler and an experienced captain. He comes out to bat in the top order and has amassed over 15,000 international runs.

FORMAT Test ODI T20I Match 94 161 87 Inning 164 153 85 Not Out 16 16 11 Runs 8124 6554 2464 Highest Score 251 148 95 Average 54.89 47.83 33.29 Balls Faced 15785 8094 2003 Strike Rate 51.46 80.97 123.01 100s 28 13 0 50s 33 42 17 Fours 897 594 230 Sixes 21 51 57 Catch 82 64 41

Kane Williamson ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Kane Williamson was the Player of the Tournament in the 2019 World Cup and possesses a remarkable record in the two seasons he’s appeared in. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Kane Williamson below.

Batting & Fielding Innings 22 Not Outs 6 Aggregate 911 Highest Score 148 Average 56.94 50s 3 100s 2 Ducks 0 Scoring Rate 78.33 Opened Batting 0 Catches 9 Most Catches in Innings 2

Bowling Overs 22.0 Balls 132 Maidens 0 Runs Conceded 106 Wickets 2 Average 53.00 4 Wickets in Innings 0 Best 1/25 Economy Rate 4.82 Strike Rate 66.00

Kane Williamson Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match, India - A Level)

Kane Williamson has scored 41 international centuries - 28 in Test and 13.

Kane Williamson Total Runs

Kane Williamson has scored 17,142 runs in total in International Cricket.

Kane Williamson Highest Scores in All Format

The highest score of Kane Williamson is 251 in test cricket, 148 in ODI, and 95 in T20I. He is top to middle order batsman.

Kane Williamson Total Wickets

Kane Williamson is quite skilled with the ball as well and has many international wickets.