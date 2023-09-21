[Updated] Jasprit Bumrah Stats 2023: Total Wickets, Runs and Catches in All Formats

Jasprit Bumrah Stats 2023: The biggest country in the world in terms of population is India, and every single Indian loves cricket. That’s 1.4 billion fans of the sport from just one country. As such, becoming a cricketer is a dream of many Indians, and it’s no easy task either. Cricket aspirants undergo intense selection and face tough competition resulting in the best and consistently high-ranking national team.

One Indian player who has emerged as one of the best bowlers in the world is Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler is touted as the future of Indian cricket and is a good leader too. He has served as the vice-captain and captain of Indian national teams on a few occasions. Bumrah is known for bowling in tough situations and under difficult conditions. He is also known for his speed and accuracy.

Bumrah battled a serious injury in 2023 and was rested for several months. However, he returned with full form in the Asia Cup 2023 and will also play in the World Cup.

Today, we check out Jasprit Bumrah’s records and achievements over the course of his amazing career.

Jasprit Bumrah Stats and Key Achievements

Jasprit Bumrah was the top-ranked bowler in the world for a long time before injury sidelined him for many months. However, he’s still elite and set to showcase his talents again after regaining his health.

Bumrah excels in all formats of cricket - Test, ODI, T20 and has taken 327 international wickets in his career.

Bowling Stats

Format Tests ODIs T20Is Match 30 76 62 Innings 58 75 61 Balls 6268 3909 1331 Runs 2815 3012 1455 Wickets 128 125 74 BBI 6/27 6/19 3/11 BBM 9/86 6/19 3/11 Average 21.99 24.09 19.66 Economy 2.69 4.62 6.55 Strike Rate 48.9 31.2 17.9 4 wicket hauls 2 5 0 5 wicket haul 8 2 0 10-wicket haul 0 0 0

Jasprit Bumrah ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Jasprit Bumrah has played only one World Cup so far but performed quite impressively, taking 18 wickets with an economy rate of 4.42. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Jasprit Bumrah below.

Bowling & Fielding Overs 84.0 Balls 504 Maidens 9 Runs Conceded 371 Wickets 18 Average 20.61 4 Wickets in Innings 1 Best 4/55 Economy Rate 4.42 Strike Rate 28.00 Opened Batting 84.0 Catches 1 Most Catches in Innings 1

Jasprit Bumrah Total Runs

Jasprit Bumrah can handle himself well for a lower-order batsman and deliver impressive finishing knocks.

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 30 76 62 Inning 46 22 7 Not Out 17 13 5 Runs 212 68 8 Highest Score 34* 16 7 Average 7.31 7.55 4 Balls Faced 455 119 13 Strike Rate 46.59 57.14 61.53 100s 0 0 0 50s 0 0 0 Fours 24 8 1 Sixes 6 1 0 Catch 8 17 7

Jasprit Bumrah Number of Catches in All Format

Jasprit Bumrah has taken a total of 32 catches in international cricket.