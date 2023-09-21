[Updated] Jasprit Bumrah Stats 2023: Total Wickets, Runs and Catches in All Formats

All Jasprit Bumrah records: Check the key highlights of Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah's career, key achievements, stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.
Jasprit Bumrah Stats 2023: The biggest country in the world in terms of population is India, and every single Indian loves cricket. That’s 1.4 billion fans of the sport from just one country. As such, becoming a cricketer is a dream of many Indians, and it’s no easy task either. Cricket aspirants undergo intense selection and face tough competition resulting in the best and consistently high-ranking national team.

One Indian player who has emerged as one of the best bowlers in the world is Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler is touted as the future of Indian cricket and is a good leader too. He has served as the vice-captain and captain of Indian national teams on a few occasions. Bumrah is known for bowling in tough situations and under difficult conditions. He is also known for his speed and accuracy.

Bumrah battled a serious injury in 2023 and was rested for several months. However, he returned with full form in the Asia Cup 2023 and will also play in the World Cup.

Today, we check out Jasprit Bumrah’s records and achievements over the course of his amazing career.

Jasprit Bumrah Stats and Key Achievements

Jasprit Bumrah was the top-ranked bowler in the world for a long time before injury sidelined him for many months. However, he’s still elite and set to showcase his talents again after regaining his health.

Bumrah excels in all formats of cricket - Test, ODI, T20 and has taken 327 international wickets in his career.

Bowling Stats

Format

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

30

76

62

Innings

58

75

61

Balls

6268

3909

1331

Runs

2815

3012

1455

Wickets

128

125

74

BBI

6/27

6/19

3/11

BBM

9/86

6/19

3/11

Average

21.99

24.09

19.66

Economy

2.69

4.62

6.55

Strike Rate

48.9

31.2

17.9

4 wicket hauls

2

5

0

5 wicket haul

8

2

0

10-wicket haul

0

0

0

Jasprit Bumrah ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Jasprit Bumrah has played only one World Cup so far but performed quite impressively, taking 18 wickets with an economy rate of 4.42. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Jasprit Bumrah below.

Bowling & Fielding

Overs

84.0

Balls

504

Maidens

9

Runs Conceded

371

Wickets

18

Average

20.61

4 Wickets in Innings

1

Best

4/55

Economy Rate

4.42

Strike Rate

28.00

Opened Batting

84.0

Catches

1

Most Catches in Innings

1

Jasprit Bumrah Total Runs

Jasprit Bumrah can handle himself well for a lower-order batsman and deliver impressive finishing knocks.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

30

76

62

Inning

46

22

7

Not Out

17

13

5

Runs

212

68

8

Highest Score

34*

16

7

Average

7.31

7.55

4

Balls Faced

455

119

13

Strike Rate

46.59

57.14

61.53

100s

0

0

0

50s

0

0

0

Fours

24

8

1

Sixes

6

1

0

Catch

8

17

7

Jasprit Bumrah Number of Catches in All Format

Jasprit Bumrah has taken a total of 32 catches in international cricket.

FAQ

How many total wickets does Jasprit Bumrah have?

Jasprit Bumrah has 327 total wickets in International cricket which includes 128 test wickets, 125 ODI wickets and 74 T20 wickets.
