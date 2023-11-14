Quick Links

[Updated] Rachin Ravindra Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

All Rachin Ravindra records: Check the key highlights of New Zealand batsman Rachin Ravindra's career, key achievements, stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.

Mudit Chhikara
Nov 14, 2023, 18:35 IST
Nov 14, 2023, 18:35 IST
Get here the latest details about Rachin Ravindra's stats, total centuries and runs
Rachin Ravindra Stats 2023: The Cricket World Cup is a stage that has turned many players into starts, and the 2023 edition of the tournament was no different. New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra was a promising player before the World Cup began, but within the first few games, the 23-year-old became one of the most talked-about cricketers in the world.

Ravindra hit a century in his first game of the ODI World Cup, and that too against England. After that, Ravindra went on to score two more hundreds. He has displayed great control of the bat, impeccable footwork and the ability to play well under pressure. Ravindra is also a good bowler apart from being a top-order batter and often completes the full 10-over spell in matches.

Today, we take a look at Rachin Ravindra’s records and achievements over the course of his career.

Rachin Ravindra Stats and Key Achievements

Rachin Ravindra is often considered the future of New Zealand cricket and displayed his incredible talents in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He is a skilled batsman and a good spin bowler. Ravindra comes out to bat in the top order.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Mat

3

21

18

Inns

6

17

16

NO

1

1

5

Runs

73

754

145

HS

18*

123*

26

Ave

14.6

47.12

13.18

BF

246

690

123

SR

29.67

109.27

117.88

100s

0

3

0

50s

0

3

0

4s

12

71

12

6s

0

22

4

Ct

2

6

7

St

0

0

0

Rachin Ravindra ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Rachin Ravindra turned out to be the biggest asset of New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 23-year-old cricketer scored a century in his first World Cup match and finished among the top 5 run-getters in the tournament after the league stage. He also performed well as a bowler.

You can check out the World Cup statistics of Rachin Ravindra below.

Batting

Innings

9

Not Outs

1

Aggregate

565

Highest Score

123*

Average

70.63

50s

2

100s

3

Ducks

0

Scoring Rate

108.45

Opened Batting

3

Catches

3

 

Bowling

Overs

58.4

Balls

352

Maidens

0

Runs Conceded

333

Wickets

5

Average

66.60

4 Wickets in Innings

0

Best

2/21

Economy Rate

5.68

Strike Rate

70.40

Rachin Ravindra Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Rachin Ravindra has scored 3 international centuries - all in ODI.

Rachin Ravindra Total Runs

Rachin Ravindra has scored 972 runs in total in International Cricket.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Mat

3

21

18

Inns

6

17

16

Runs

73

754

145

Rachin Ravindra Highest Scores in All Format

The highest score of Rachin Ravindra is 18* in test cricket, 123* in ODI, and 26 in T20I.

Rachin Ravindra Total Wickets

Rachin Ravindra is quite skilled with the ball as well and has many international wickets.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Mat

3

21

18

Inns

5

17

13

Balls

366

751

222

Runs

188

740

247

Wkts

3

17

11

BBI

3/56

4/60

3/22

BBM

3/76

4/60

3/22

Ave

62.66

43.52

22.45

Econ

3.08

5.91

6.67

SR

122

44.1

20.1

4w

0

1

0

5w

0

0

0

10w

0

0

0

 

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

