Rachin Ravindra Stats 2023: The Cricket World Cup is a stage that has turned many players into starts, and the 2023 edition of the tournament was no different. New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra was a promising player before the World Cup began, but within the first few games, the 23-year-old became one of the most talked-about cricketers in the world. Ravindra hit a century in his first game of the ODI World Cup, and that too against England. After that, Ravindra went on to score two more hundreds. He has displayed great control of the bat, impeccable footwork and the ability to play well under pressure. Ravindra is also a good bowler apart from being a top-order batter and often completes the full 10-over spell in matches.

ICC World Cup 2023 All Team Squads Rachin Ravindra Stats and Key Achievements Rachin Ravindra is often considered the future of New Zealand cricket and displayed his incredible talents in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He is a skilled batsman and a good spin bowler. Ravindra comes out to bat in the top order.

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Mat 3 21 18 Inns 6 17 16 NO 1 1 5 Runs 73 754 145 HS 18* 123* 26 Ave 14.6 47.12 13.18 BF 246 690 123 SR 29.67 109.27 117.88 100s 0 3 0 50s 0 3 0 4s 12 71 12 6s 0 22 4 Ct 2 6 7 St 0 0 0 Rachin Ravindra ODI World Cup Stats 2023 Rachin Ravindra turned out to be the biggest asset of New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 23-year-old cricketer scored a century in his first World Cup match and finished among the top 5 run-getters in the tournament after the league stage. He also performed well as a bowler. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Rachin Ravindra below.