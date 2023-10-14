Ind vs Pak Match LIVE Score: ICC World Cup 2023 | Shubman Gill Is Back, India Choose to Bowl

India vs Pakistan LIVE: The biggest rivalry in cricket is set to culminate today in match 12 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The two titans will clash in a game for the ages at the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The excitement, the craze and the intensity are sky-high. Fans have even booked hospital beds for accommodations in Ahmedabad. The India vs Pakistan game will begin at 2:00 PM.

Here at Jagran Josh, we bring you the stats, records, player profiles and comprehensive coverage of the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan. You can check the India vs Pakistan live score here, along with the latest developments in the 2023 ICC World Cup below.

Related:

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023

Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023

Most Wickets In ICC World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 Match 12: India vs Pakistan LIVE: Shubman Gill Back, India Win Toss

It's On!!!

India wins the toss and Captain Rohit Sharma chooses to bowl first.

Shubman Gill is back in the Team India squad

Pakistan Squad remains the same 14.10/2023 1:35 PM

ICC World Cup 2023 Match 12: India vs Pakistan OVERVIEW

The day is finally here that cricket fans around the world have been waiting for all year. Today, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will collide in a highly anticipated and important match in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. As per estimates, 1.2 lakh people will attend the match live in Ahmedabad.

It will also be the game of number 1 and number 2 as fans expect to watch the contest of the two top-ranked teams in the World - India and Pakistan.

The number 1 ranked ODI batsman Babar Azam and number 2 ranked Shubman Gill will also get to showcase their impeccable skills. Gill missed India’s last game against Afghanistan due to dengue but is expected to open the innings for India.

Babar Azam has failed to register a score of over 30 in his last five ODI games but the added pressure of the big match could help him get his groove back.

Virat Kohli, who has an exceptional record against Pakistan and thrives under pressure is another player fans should look out for, along with the in-form Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

On the bowling side, the main competition is between Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi and India’s Jasprit Bumrah, two of the best fast bowlers in the world.

The x-factor for India will be the spin attack of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.