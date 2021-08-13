Indian Independence Day 2021: How is flag hoisting of 15th August different from 26th January?

15th August is observed as Independence Day in India as the British transferred power to the country on this day. India was free of sovereign shackles of the British Crown on 15th August 1947.

This year on the 75th Independence Day of India, Jagran Josh would tell you how flag hoisting on Independence Day varies from that of the Republic day and what is the difference in speeches given on both the occasions.

How is Flag hoisting on 15th August different from 26th January?

The British, when they left India removed their Flag and then put up the Indian Flag therefore on every 15th August, the National Flag is hoisted, that is it is pulled up and then unfurled. This process is called flag hoisting. On January 26th every year, the National Flag is tied on the rod and is then just unfurled with a rain of roses from it. This process is called Flag unfurling. This is the major difference between the Independence Day and the Republic Day treatment of the National Flag.

The next difference is that on Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India hoists the Flag while on the Republic Day, it is the President of India who unfurls the Flag. A dignitary from outside India is also invited as a chief guest on Republic Day every year as a custom.

The Independence Day is celebrated with all pomp and show at the Red Fort while the Republic Day is observed at the Rajpath, India Gate.

Speeches on Independence Day and Republic Day:

The President of India addresses the Nation a day before the Republic Day while the Prime Minister addresses the nation on August 15 every year from the Red Fort.

What is new this year?

This year a video of the Indian National Anthem would be displayed at the Red Fort which would be sung by the citizens of India on a massive scale. It was announced by PM Modi that citizens could upload their video of singing the National Anthem on the website rashtragaan.in. The video would be such that it makes a record of maximum people singing the National Anthem at a time. The nation is awaiting the moment.

