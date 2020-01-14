Do You Know About India’s First Cyber Crime Prevention Unit- AASHVAST?

Union Home Minister Mr. Amit Shah on January 10, 2020, inaugurated various projects of Gujarat Police and Indian Postal Department in Gandhinagar Gujarat. The Projects include:

VISHWAS: “Video Integration and StateWide Advance Security” Project

Netrang: Project to establish Command and Control Room in 33 districts

AASHVAST: an online portal to pay e-Challan and Cyber Crime Prevention Unit

Highlights of AASHVAST

Cybercrimes have been rising at an alarming rate in India with figures almost doubled between 2016 and 2017 according to NCRB. To take the required measures and stop the constantly increasing cybercrimes, the AASHVAST project has been launched.

The Cyber AASHVAST is a unit that will act to prevent cybercrimes with the help of VISHWAS and NETRANG. It will own an exclusive online portal that will have dedicated service helpline for victims of cyber-crimes. The AASHVAST will also monitor, prevent and control cyber-crimes in the state.

Highlights of VISHWAS

VISHWAS is an acronym for Video Integration and StateWide Advance Security. The project aims to improve law and order management, proactive traffic management & control, crime detection through video analytics, and post-incident investigation and video forensic screening.

Cyber Crime Coordination Centre

The Government recently launched the I4C (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre) and established the Cyber and Information Security Division (C&IS). The C&IS will implement NATGRID (National Intelligence Grid), NISPG (National Information Security Policy).

The NATGRID is an intelligence grid that connects databases of security agencies operating under the Government of India. The National Information Security Policy aims at the protection of information in cyberspace. It elaborates security concepts and best security practices to be implemented. These practices will be made mandatory for the ministries to implement to protect government data.

The NATGRID will have data related to all immigration entry and exit, banking and financial transactions, credit card purchases, telecom, individual taxpayers, air flyers, train travelers besides others to generate intelligence inputs.

Centre Contemplates 15 Year Residency Rule for Jobs, Admissions, Land Ownership in J&K

Rising Sensex & Falling Economy: Know the Factors Responsible for Accelerating Stock Market Rates