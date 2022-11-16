International Day For Tolerance 2022: Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Slogans, Quotes & More

International Day For Tolerance 2022: People all over the world observe International Day for Tolerance on November 16. As its name implies, the UN encourages tolerance by fostering respect for diverse cultures and people. The purpose of the day is to raise people's awareness of the perils of intolerance. The main reason for creating this day was to spread the idea that tolerance is an important aspect of society to both the general public and students in educational institutions.

History

UNESCO adopted the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance on November 16 of the same year that the UN declared 1995 the Year of Tolerance. In 1995, the UN decided to create International Tolerance Day to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 125th birthday.

The celebrations were sponsored in 1995 by Madanjeet Singh, who later served as the UN's goodwill ambassador. Madanjeet has made a significant contribution to inter-communal harmony and peace through his lifelong commitment to promoting tolerance.

Significance

The day is observed to promote tolerance and educate people about how it affects various socioeconomic and cultural groups. Tolerance should be promoted on both a personal and professional level in order to make the world a better place to live.

Check more about the theme, celebrations, and facts here

Messages & WhatsApp Status

Just by showing a little tolerance, you can make peace with the people around you in so many ways. Warm wishes on International Tolerance Day to you.

If you can tolerate then you can surely contribute towards peace in some way. We all must practice intolerance for a better world. Happy International Tolerance Day.

We already have enough intolerant people in this world and what we need now are people who are more tolerant. Wishing a very Happy International Tolerance Day to all.

Let us come together to celebrate the unique day of International Tolerance Day together by spreading peace and happiness around. Warm wishes on this day.

Never consider a man who tolerates weak because he is the strongest of all and we must respect him. Wishing you a very Happy International Tolerance Day.

This world would be a much better place to live in if all of us could be a little more tolerant in our lives. Warm wishes on International Tolerance Day.

Quotes

"If a profound gulf separates my neighbor's belief from mine, there is always the golden bridge of tolerance."- Anon

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”- Nelson Mandela

“Tolerance isn't about not having beliefs. It's about how your beliefs lead you to treat people who disagree with you.” Timothy Keller

“In the practice of tolerance, one’s enemy is the best teacher.” ― Dalai Lama XIV

"Tolerance is the virtue of a man without convictions."- Gilbert K. Chesterton

"The highest result of education is tolerance."- Helen Keller

Slogans

Tolerance is nothing more than patience with boundaries.

You get what you expect and you deserve what you tolerate.

The highest result of education is tolerance.

Tolerance of intolerance is cowardice.

Don’t get so tolerant that you tolerate intolerance.

Numerous activities are held at educational institutions all over the world to mark International Day for Tolerance and to promote awareness of the value of tolerance among cultures and socioeconomic groups. Employees from various ethnic backgrounds work for many large corporations.

Important Days and Dates in November 2022