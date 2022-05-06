International No Diet Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, History, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, and More

International No Diet Day 2022: It is celebrated globally on May 6. People are made aware on this day of body acceptance, leaving the behaviour of body shaming, which consists of people of all shapes and sizes. The day makes you love yourself and indulge with some tasty treats. Forget about diet plans; today is the day to indulge in your favourite foods. Unrealistic and unattainable body standards make people think a lot and suffer from mental and physical issues. No-Diet Day is a worldwide initiative to help individuals form a healthier relationship with food and their bodies.

The main objective behind celebrating the day is to make people understand that there is no such thing as the "right" body type or shape. They must be educated on how to eat a balanced diet and how eating disorders and weight-loss surgery can be life-threatening. Take a look at some famous quotes, history, wishes, and messages to share.

International No Diet Day 2022: History

International No Diet Day was started by Mary Evans in 1992 and will be celebrated on May 5.

The British Group "Diet Breakers" Director was Young. Americans in the southwest, including California, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona, were concerned about the date clashing with Cinco de Mayo. So, Young agreed and changed the date to May 6.

International No Diet Day was expanded by feminists in various countries in 1993.

Both the International Size Acceptance Association (ISAA) and the National Organization for Women (NOW) began sponsoring and observing similar days in 1998.

International No Diet Day 2022: Quotes

1. "I don't diet, I eat what I like." - Lisa Snowdon

2. "My doctor told me to stop having intimate dinners for four. Unless there are three other people." - Orson Welles

3. "The second day of a diet is always easier than the first. By the second day, you're off it." - Jackie Gleason

4. "The best anti-ageing advice I've ever received? Drink a lot of water and have a plant-based diet. I also do mindful meditation with my daughter every day. It takes ten minutes. I think reducing stress plays a big part in anti-ageing". - Carolyn Murphy

5. "I might have a little bit of cellulite. I might not be toned everywhere. But accepting that just empowers me." - Kim Kardashian

6. "I want to enjoy life, and I can’t if I’m not eating and miserable". - Kate Upton

7. "I share the same advice that my mom gave me — stay hydrated and sleep well. And that being a beautiful person on the inside is what really matters." - Jessica Alba

8. "I’m proud of my body. My bodyweight will always be something that I’ll struggle with for the rest of my life, but I’m finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else’s standards. " - Khloe Kardashian

9. "When you love and accept yourself, when you know who really cares about you, and when you learn from your mistakes, then you stop caring about what people who don’t know you think." - Beyonce

10. "There is no quick fix. At the end of the day, you still have to do the work to maintain your weight. It can't be a diet. You have to change your life." - Al Roker

International No Diet Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. International No Diet Day is a reminder that we must not get carried away with perfect body sizes because fitness is always more important.

2. Accept your body as it is as by enjoying healthy food and staying fit…. Best wishes on International No Diet Day.

3. When you diet, you lose all the charm your body has and on No Diet Day, we must promise ourselves to enjoy the bodies we are gifted with.

4. Each person is different and therefore everybody is unique in some special way…. Wishing you a very Happy International No Diet Day.

5. Eat healthy and exercise regularly and you will find yourself happy, fit, and healthy…. Say no to diet on International No Diet Day.

6. Food is supposed to be eaten and on No Diet Day, enjoy food by giving up on dieting but don’t forget to exercise.

7. Going on a diet is no solution but staying fit and healthy has all the solutions to all the problems. Happy International No Diet Day.

8. This life is meant to be lived and don’t waste it by dieting for a body that is just a myth…. Happy International No Diet Day.

9. Regard what God gave you, and continue eating what is there on your platter. Happy No Diet Day!

10. No diet day ought to be a worldwide festival, sit together, eat together, make bond over nourishment table.

