International Volunteer Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, Significance & More

This day also focuses on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and highlights the work of the volunteers in building resilient communities. It is observed on 5 December every year.

According to the UN, International Volunteer Day promotes peace and development by championing the recognition of volunteers and working with partners to integrate volunteerism into development programming.

It also provides a unique chance for volunteers and organizations to celebrate their efforts, promotes their work, and shares their values among communities, non-governmental organization (NGOs), United Nations agencies, government authorities, and the private sector.

International Volunteer Day 2022: Theme

The theme of International Volunteer Day 2022 is "Solidarity through volunteering ". The theme focuses on promoting the collective power of humanity to drive positive change through volunteering. This day also provides opportunities to play a constructive role by volunteering their time and skills. No doubt, through volunteerism, communities in the whole world experience strengthened solidarity and inclusion.

International Volunteer Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Quotes & More

International Volunteer Day: History

In December 1985, The United Nations General Assembly first approved and started the celebration of International Volunteer Day every year on 5th December. This day celebration helps many volunteers to get mobilized and work in association with the partners and government organizations to set a framework for the program to promote and carry on domestic volunteerism in all the nations. These volunteers use online volunteering services and prepare an action plan for continuous human development. It is seen that in all cultures, languages, and religions, the act of Volunteering has been found. To make the world a better place, several people come forward to volunteer their time and skills and help to improve the love of others. During volunteerism, they also gain a greater sense of belonging to their communities.

International Volunteer Day: Objectives

Some of the main objectives of celebrating International Volunteer Day are as follows:

To demonstrate their volunteering experiences, and best practices and prepare a plan to strengthen their capacities of work for promoting human development through their skills and knowledge sharing.

To instill and mobilize the general public internationally through the experiences of volunteers engaged in human development on the Internet.

To acknowledge the winning individual volunteer and their organizations to facilitate their nomination for the UNV online volunteering award.

To eradicate poverty, gain comprehensive primary education, promote gender equality, lessen the childbirth rate, improve the health of nurturing mothers, prevent the spreading of AIDS, malaria, and other diseases, and also ensure to make the environment is healthy for living.

International Volunteer Day: Celebrations

This day celebration involves the volunteers in many activities which are as follows:

Rallies and parades are organized with the aim to increase awareness among people globally.

Rewards and recognition are organized for winning volunteers for recognizing their significant involvement in their communities.

Various competitions and events are organized for the Volunteers.

Pledge-taking campaigns for voluntary services to the precise projects.

Time donation campaigns are also organized for people.

It also focuses on the UN Millennium Development goals;

- To help in eradicating poverty

- To achieve universal primary education.

- Promote gender equality

- Empower Women

- Reduce Child mortality

- Improve maternal health

- Reverse the spread of HIV/AIDS, malaria, and other diseases.

- To help in ensuring environmental sustainability.

Resolutions for International Volunteer Day

The United Nations General Assembly notified in its resolution of 20 November 1997 that 2001 will be observed as the International Year of Volunteers (IV). IVY is considered a special year for increasing the recognition of volunteers, expediting their work in developing a network of communication, and promoting the advantages of voluntary service.

During 2001, the General Assembly established a set of recommendations on ways and means by which Governments and the United Nations system could support volunteering and suggested that these should be publicized and distributed widely across the globe (resolution of 5th December 2001).

