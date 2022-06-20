International Yoga Day 2022: Know Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Slogans, Theme, and More to Share

International Yoga Day 2022: On this day, let us encourage our family members, friends, etc. via messages, wishes, and quotes that will motivate and inspire them about yoga and its benefits. Take a look at some quotes, wishes, messages, slogans, poems, etc.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India. The origin of the word "yoga" is from Sanskrit, which means "to unite". On June 21, it was recognised by the United Nations. Yoga has gained tremendous popularity not only in India but across the globe. It marks an opportunity to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga. Yoga is said to be more than just an exercise for those who practice it on a daily basis. As per the United Nations, yoga stands as an emblem for creating balance and harmony. When yoga is applied to communities and societies, it offers a path to sustainable living.

8th edition of #InternationalDayofYoga to be celebrated tomorrow guided by theme #YogaForHumanity.



As the nation is also celebrating #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, Yoga performance and demonstrations will be held at 75 iconic places of India.pic.twitter.com/NgtEEhrk2E — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 20, 2022

Gearing up for the 8th #InternationalDayofYoga - when the world will come together in a Guardian Ring.



Join us tomorrow to celebrate #YogaForHumanity. pic.twitter.com/YTgDZEU1Sd — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 20, 2022

Surya Mudra: Helps to regulate body temperature!



This mudra helps in improving eyesight, relieving constipation, indigestion, common cold and other metabolism-related problems.



1 day to go for #IDY2022 #YogaForHumanity pic.twitter.com/pkPNIK6Q6r — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 20, 2022 Yoga for improving flexibility & building strength!



Urdhva Dhanurasana stretches the chest, shoulder & hamstring muscles, strengthens the spinal cord & stimulates the adrenal glands.



Note: Consult a doctor before beginning an exercise regime. #IDY2022 #YogaForHumanity pic.twitter.com/rSuQZ0naM4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 20, 2022

International Yoga Day 2022: Theme

The theme of International Yoga Day 2022 is “Yoga for Humanity”. On this day, the main event demonstration will be held at Mysuru, Karnataka, and led by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

International Yoga Day 2022: Quotes

1. "Yoga does not just change the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees.” - B.K.S Iyengar

2. “Calming the mind is yoga. Not just standing on the head.” - Swami Satchidananda

3. “If you want to conquer the anxiety of life, live in the moment, live in the breath.” - Amit Ray

4. "When you listen to yourself, everything comes naturally. It comes from inside, like a kind of will to do something. Try to be sensitive. That is yoga.” - Petri Raisanen

5. "We all wish for world peace, but world peace will never be achieved unless we first establish peace within our own minds.” - Geshe Kelsang Gyatso

6. “Meditation brings wisdom; lack of meditation leaves ignorance. Know well what leads you forward and what holds you back, and choose the path that leads to wisdom.” - Buddha

7. “Yoga is not about touching your toes, it’s about what you learn on the way down.” - Jigar Gor

8. “Yoga begins with listening. When we listen, we are giving space to what is.” - Richard Freeman

10. “In asana practice we learn to cherish each breath, to cherish every cell in our bodies. The time we spend on the mat is love in action.” - Rolf Gates

11. “Yoga is the stilling of the changing states of the mind.” - Patanjali

International Yoga Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga. Wishing you a very Happy Yoga Day.

2. Adopt the pace of nature. Her secret is patience. Wishing you and everyone a Happy International Yoga Day.

3. Yoga is that Light, which, if you can light once; will Never get Dimmed, the more you Practice, the Brighter the Flame will be.

4. Yoga is not possible, for the one who eats too much, who does not eat at all; who sleeps too much, or who keeps awake.

5. Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy International Yoga Day 2022!

6. Yoga is the gateway to happiness that the body needs in daily life. Happy International Yoga Day!

7. We are disconnected from ourselves in today’s times. Therefore, Yoga helps us in reconnecting with ourselves.

8. Yoga guarantees wellness as well as fitness. It is not merely an exercise but a way to attain peace through physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing.

9. Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Yoga Day!

10. Yoga is a code to connect people with life and to reconnect mankind with nature. It expands our limited sense of self, to see our families, societies, and mankind, as extensions of ourselves.

International Yoga Day 2022: Slogans

1. Yoga is a way of life, rather than a chore.

2. Yoga is as old as India.

3. Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are.

4. Bend your mind, inspire yourself.

5. Yoga is a process, not a pose.

6. Yoga brings freedom from fear.

7. Live the yoga life.

8. Let go of stress and anxiety.

9. Yoga is not about perfection. It’s about practice!

10. Yoga heals and helps.

