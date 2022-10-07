Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot hidden Sleeping Cat inside Forest in 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Do you like solving the optical illusion puzzles that tests your intelligence level? Then this puzzle is for you where you have to find the hidden cat which is sleeping somewhere inside the forest. There are several kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Optical illusion are kind of a mind-bending and shape-shifting image of an object or a drawing or a picture that challenges the way your mind to perceive things differently. These optical illusions are also considered a part of psychoanalysis that provides some information related to how you perceive things. A rational human brain can form different perception by simply looking at things or images from different angles.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Spot hidden Sleeping Cat inside Forest

Image Source: Reddit

The above image was shared on social media on Reddit by a user and asked the viewers to find a hidden cat sleeping inside the forest. This optical illusion has made people scratch their heads due to its mind-boggling nature. In the image, two women are having tea inside the room. The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the cat as it is right in front of your eyes but still you cannot spot it quickly. So, it has been claimed that only 1% of people can spot the hidden cat in 11 seconds.

Did you spot the Sleeping Cat in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden sleeping cat inside the forest. It is not easy to find the cat in the image, as it is camouflaged with the background of the image. In the image, you can see a forest and a pile of wood logs. But did you see a sleeping cat?

It may appear too tricky to find the cat, but if you look closely at the pile of wood logs at the top-center of the image, then you will be able to see the cat sleeping over the pile of wood.

If you have managed to identify the sleeping cat inside the forest in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies suggests that the more you exercise your brain with tricky and tough puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Research shows that Optical illusions always provide some fascinating insights about how our brains work. A normal human brain can perceive different things under specific combinations of color, light, and patterns. So tell us, did you spot the sleeping cat hidden inside this optical illusion?

