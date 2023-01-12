Lohri 2023: Is Lohri always on 13 January? Check Date, Time, Rituals, Significance & More

Lohri 2023: The first festival of the new year is on the calendar, but with some confusion. Lohri, also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi, occurs one day before Makar Sankranti. Since Mughal times, the auspicious festival of Lohri has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir. In the Sindhi community, the festival is known as Lal Loi.

Lohri 2023: Date & Puja Timings

Lohri, as per the Vikrami calendar is celebrated the day before Maghi, which is known as Makar Sankranti in the rest of India. Lohri is celebrated in the month of Paush and is determined by the solar part of the lunisolar Punjabi calendar, falling on or around January 13th in most years.

This year, there is some confusion about when Lohri should be celebrated. Many people are unsure whether it falls on January 13 or 14. According to Drik Panchang, the Lohri festival will take place on Saturday, January 14, 2023. It means that Makar Sankranti will fall on January 15, 2023. Furthermore, the Lohri Sankranti tithi is at 8:57 p.m., and the Brahma Muhurta is from 5:27 to 6:21 a.m.

All you need to know about the history of Lohri.

Lohri 2023: Rituals & Practices

On this day, people light a fire outside their homes or in public places with wood and cow dung cakes, then offer sesame seeds, jaggery, gajak, rewdi, and peanuts to the lit bonfire while performing Parikrama around it. They also harvest the crops and burn the bhog they make from them.

Singing and dancing are integral parts of the festivities. People come dressed and do the Bhangra and Gidda to the beat of the dhol. Everyone rejoices as Punjabi songs are sung. The main course at a Lohri dinner is usually Sarson da saag and Makki di roti.

Children visit neighbors singing traditional Lohri folk songs with the name "Dulla Bhatti" as part of the celebrations. One person sings, while the others end each line with a loud "Ho!" in chorus. After the song, the adult of the house is expected to give the singing troupe, some snacks, and money.

Also, Lohri is a wonderful occasion, important to farmers. People living in cities, on the other hand, celebrate Lohri because it allows them to interact with family and friends. Most North Indians hold their Lohri celebrations in their homes. Lohri rituals are carried out, accompanied by special Lohri songs.

Lohri 2023; Wishes, Greetings, Status, Quotes & More

Lohri 2023: Significance

The significance of Lohri celebrations lies in the fact that it marks the end of the season and the beginning of harvesting rabi crops every year. It also commemorates the arrival of warmer weather because the nights get shorter and the days get longer after Makar Sankranti, a day after Lohri. The bonfire, which is lit during the festival's celebrations, represents the same concept.

People celebrate Lohri by worshipping the new crop, lighting a fire outside their homes, thanking the Sun God (Surya Devta) and the Fire God (Agni Devta), and wishing for good crop production in the coming year. They also serve bhog made from harvested crops such as rewadi, groundnut, jaggery, gajak, and peanuts at the Lohri bonfire. Furthermore, during the Lohri celebrations, people walk around the fire (Parikrama) while singing traditional songs and dancing to the beats of dhol.

Lohri is a joyous occasion for newlyweds and newborns. It is a festival of togetherness and the bonding of friends and family. A perfect blend of feasts, fun, and festivities.

And Team Jagranjosh wishes the fire of Lohri burns all the evils in your life and brings you happiness, love, and blessings.

Check other important Days and Dates in January 2023.