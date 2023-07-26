Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Top 45+ Quotes, Images, Wishes for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Status and Stories

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated on July 26th, honours the Indian Army's victory in the Kargil War of 1999. This day pays tribute to the brave soldiers who valiantly defended the nation's borders in the face of adversity. Their exemplary courage and sacrifice ensured the liberation of strategic posts from intruders, reaffirming India's determination to safeguard its territorial integrity.

#WATCH | Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Drass on #KargilVijayDiwas He will lay a wreath at Kargil War Memorial here and pay tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. pic.twitter.com/wF12A6plwy

On #KargilVijayDiwas , I pay homage to those brave souls of our great nation who laid down their lives during KARGIL War. I am filled with deep respect and admiration for the unmatched bravery and valour of our soldiers who tough the most befitting lessons to the enemies while… pic.twitter.com/4iVuD19rpe

#KargilVijayDiwas 527 Bravehearts sacrificed their lives to evict the enemy from icy mountain peaks of Kargil twenty four years ago, and over 1300 soldiers were wounded. The best way to pay homage to them is be a good citizen - a citizen worth dying for. Jai Hind 🇮🇳

"On Kargil Day, we bow in reverence to the heroes who defended our nation with unmatched valour. Their sacrifices will always be etched in our hearts. Jai Hind!"

"Saluting the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War. Their courage and dedication remain an inspiration for every Indian. "

"Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of the immense sacrifices made by our soldiers to protect our motherland. Let's honour their memory and pledge to uphold the integrity of our nation. 🇮🇳"

"On this day, we remember the brave souls who fought with unwavering determination during the Kargil conflict. Their bravery and sacrifice will forever be cherished. "