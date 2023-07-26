Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Top 45+ Quotes, Images, Wishes for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Status and Stories
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated on July 26th, honours the Indian Army's victory in the Kargil War of 1999. This day pays tribute to the brave soldiers who valiantly defended the nation's borders in the face of adversity. Their exemplary courage and sacrifice ensured the liberation of strategic posts from intruders, reaffirming India's determination to safeguard its territorial integrity.
कारगिल विजय दिवस भारत के उन अद्भुत पराक्रमियों की शौर्यगाथा को सामने लाता है, जो देशवासियों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणाशक्ति बने रहेंगे। इस विशेष दिवस पर मैं उनका हृदय से नमन और वंदन करता हूं। जय हिंद!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2023
आज कारगिल विजय दिवस के गौरवशाली अवसर पर सभी देशवासी हमारे सशस्त्र बलों के असाधारण पराक्रम से अर्जित की गई विजय को याद करते हैं। देश की रक्षा के लिए अपने जीवन का बलिदान करके विजय का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने वाले सेनानियों को एक कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र की ओर से मैं श्रद्धांजलि देती हूं और उनकी…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2023
कारगिल विजय दिवस करोड़ों देशवासियों के सम्मान के विजय का दिन है। यह सभी पराक्रमी योद्धाओं को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करने का दिन है जिन्होंने आसमान से भी ऊँचे हौसले और पर्वत जैसे फौलादी दृढ़ निश्चय से अपनी मातृभूमि के कण-कण की रक्षा की। भारत माता के वीर सिपाहियों ने अपने त्याग व… pic.twitter.com/iv7RlROfkg— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 26, 2023
#WATCH | Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Drass on #KargilVijayDiwas— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023
He will lay a wreath at Kargil War Memorial here and pay tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. pic.twitter.com/wF12A6plwy
On #KargilVijayDiwas, I pay homage to those brave souls of our great nation who laid down their lives during KARGIL War.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 26, 2023
I am filled with deep respect and admiration for the unmatched bravery and valour of our soldiers who tough the most befitting lessons to the enemies while… pic.twitter.com/4iVuD19rpe
#KargilVijayDiwas— Lt Gen Satish Dua 🇮🇳 (@TheSatishDua) July 26, 2023
527 Bravehearts sacrificed their lives to evict the enemy from icy mountain peaks of Kargil twenty four years ago, and over 1300 soldiers were wounded.
The best way to pay homage to them is be a good citizen - a citizen worth dying for.
Jai Hind 🇮🇳
Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, visited the Kargil battle Memorial on Wednesday and paid respects to the soldiers who gave their lives in the 1999 India-Pakistan battle.
Also, PM Narendra Modi has paid tributes to martyrs of Kargil War on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Shri Modi said that Kargil Vijay Diwas brings to the fore the heroic saga of those wonderful bravehearts of India, who will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen.
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Wishes & Greetings
"On Kargil Day, we bow in reverence to the heroes who defended our nation with unmatched valour. Their sacrifices will always be etched in our hearts. Jai Hind!"
"Saluting the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War. Their courage and dedication remain an inspiration for every Indian. "
"Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of the immense sacrifices made by our soldiers to protect our motherland. Let's honour their memory and pledge to uphold the integrity of our nation. 🇮🇳"
"On this day, we remember the brave souls who fought with unwavering determination during the Kargil conflict. Their bravery and sacrifice will forever be cherished. "
"Saluting the gallant soldiers who triumphed against all odds and secured our borders during the Kargil War. Your bravery will never be forgotten. "
"As we observe Kargil Vijay Diwas, let's express gratitude to our armed forces for their selfless devotion to duty and their unparalleled love for the nation. Jai Hind!"
"On Kargil Day, we stand united in remembering the sacrifices of our heroes and reiterate our commitment to safeguarding the honour and dignity of our country."
"A day to remember the supreme sacrifices made by our soldiers during the Kargil War. Their valour and patriotism will continue to inspire generations to come."
"On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, let's take a moment to remember the brave soldiers who fought fearlessly for our nation. Their legacy lives on in our hearts."
"Honoring the brave soldiers who defended our borders during the Kargil conflict. Their heroism will always be cherished and celebrated. "
"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we salute the bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers who secured our borders. Jai Hind!"
"Remembering the valour and dedication of our soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Their courage inspires us all."
"Wishing everyone a solemn and respectful Kargil Vijay Diwas. Let's honour the heroes who protected our nation with their lives."
"May the spirit of patriotism and unity always remain strong as we commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas."
"On this day, we pay homage to the Bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country's safety. "
"Sending heartfelt wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Let's remember and cherish the indomitable spirit of our soldiers."
"As we celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas, let's express gratitude to the courageous souls who made our victory possible."
"Wishing everyone a day filled with pride and remembrance on Kargil Vijay Diwas."
"May the heroism of our soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas serve as a constant reminder of our duty towards the nation."
"On this significant day, let's honour the gallant warriors who brought glory to our country during the Kargil War."
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status
- On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we pay tribute to the brave soldiers who valiantly fought and sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War. Their unwavering courage and dedication to protecting our nation are etched in our hearts forever.
- Today, we honour the indomitable spirit of our armed forces who displayed exceptional valour and determination in the face of adversity. Their sacrifices ensured the safety and security of our beloved country, and we are forever grateful for their selflessness.
- Let us remember the families of the martyrs, who have endured immense pain and loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and we pledge to support and stand by them in their journey of healing and remembrance.
- On this day, we reiterate our commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of our nation. Let us draw inspiration from the bravery and patriotism of our soldiers and work together to build a stronger and more prosperous India.
- Sending heartfelt wishes of respect, gratitude, and remembrance to Kargil Vijay Diwas! Jai Hind!
- "Saluting the Victors "
"Remembering the Bravehearts "
-
"Honoring Our Heroes "
"In Grateful Remembrance"
-
"Triumph of Valor "
"Respect and Salutations"
-
"Courage Defined "
"Proud of Our Soldiers "
-
"In the Memory of Heroes "
"Forever Grateful"
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Quotes
- "If death strikes before I prove my blood, I swear I'll kill death" - Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey
- "Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it but I will be back for sure" - Captain Vikram Batra
- "The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong." - Lal Bahadur Shastri
- “We won against them in Kargil, but we lost our dear ones in those hills.”- Anonymous
- “You may be sensitive inside, but what I see on the outside is a soldier.”-Lauren Graham
- “No soldier outlives a thousand chances. But every soldier believes in Chance and trusts his luck.”- Erich Maria Remarque
- “A lack of common sense usually ends in some heroic feat, much like the soldier who dives onto the grenade so that others may live.”- Criss Jami
- “Maybe the ultimate wound is the one that makes you miss the war you got it in.”- Sebastian Junger
- “I won’t die in an accident or die of any disease. I will go down in glory.” – Major Sudhir Kumar Walia
- “I regret I have but one life to give for my country.” – Prem Ramchandani
