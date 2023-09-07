King's Cup 2023: The King's Cup Buzz Is Back! Check All The Important Details, Venue, And Schedule Here!

The Men's National Football team in India is all set to come back with all the force in the September FIFA international window. The team is traveling to Thailand for the King's Cup 2023.

Three international trophies have been won by the Blue Tigers this year. The first one was the Tri-Nations Series in the month of March. The most recent one was the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru in the month of July. Their FIFA Rankings have risen due to continuous victories in the present year. After five years, the team has broken into the top 100.

Here's how the Indian Football Team expresses its joy on the platform X (formerly Twitter).

While the team is all joyous, the King's Cup is going to be a big challenge for the team. The Football Association of Thailand organizes the football tournament. It was in the year 1986 that the tournament was played for the very first time. Since then, the tournament has been played yearly, except in a few years such as 2020, 2014, 2011, 2008, 1985, and 1983.

In the present year, that is, in 2023, the King's Cup is the 49th edition of the tournament.

Here are all the essential details you need to know:

The Location:

The King's Cup 2023, is played in Thailand. The host Thailand is going to be a part of all of the editions of the tournament.

The King's Cup 2023 matches are going to be played at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Number of teams:

The King's Cup has always been an invitational tournament. Most of the teams are from Asia. However, in some instances, the teams have been from Africa and Europe as well.

The current edition will feature four teams.

The teams are from Lebanon, Thailand, Iraq, and India.

Dates:

The semifinals of the tournament will be held on September 7. The final will be held on September 10.

The Schedule:

Here is the schedule for King's Cup 2023.

Semifinal 1: India v. Iraq: September 7, 4:00 pm

Semifinal 2: Thailand v. Lebanon: September 7, 7:00 pm

Third-place match: Losing team of Semifinal 1 v. Losing team of Semifinal 2

Finals: Winner of semifinal 1 v. Winner of semifinal 2