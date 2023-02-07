Know Yourself Test: Way You Hold Your Pen Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Know Yourself Test: What does your pen holding style say about you? How do smart people hold a pen? Does your pen holding style reveal your personality traits? Some people hold their pen or pencil between their thumb, index finger, and middle finger while some people hold their pen between their index finger and middle finger. We all have different styles of holding a pen or pencil. Studies have noted that our pen holding style reveals our personality traits.

What Does Your Pen Holding Style Say About Your Personality?

#1 Pen Holding Style: Between Index Finger and Thumb

If you hold your pen between your index finger and thumb, your personality traits reveal that you love to learn new things, new concepts, a new way of living, etc. You love to gain new experiences and explore new places. You tend to be a mysterious person. You do not like to spill beans about your life or yourself. Though you are an extroverted person when socializing with people. You have an art of being private yet being the life of a party. You may face challenges when you have to be vulnerable and express emotions. When in hurtful situations, you may choose to suppress your anger and emotions to deal with them in your private space. You do not like to be seen in messy situations.

#2 Pen Holding Style: Thumb Overlapping Fingers

If you hold your pen with thumb overlapping fingers, your personality traits reveal that you are relentless. You stop at nothing from getting what you want. You are a go-getter and ambitious person. You act on your emotions whether happy, angry, sad, or hurt. You tend to find fuel in your emotions. You may also find yourself often over-analyzing things and situations. You may also find yourself getting anxious about things that stress you. You tend to surround yourself with people who help you bring the best out in you. You may get hurt or offended easily. You may be sensitive and insecure at times. Though you are a highly trustworthy person.

#3 Pen Holding Style: Between Index Finger and Middle Finger

If you hold your pen between your index finger and middle finger, your personality traits reveal that you may enjoy a socialite life and being a people person. You may not indulge in gossiping or trash talk behind people’s backs. You may enjoy supping over coffee or tea or your favorite drinks and talk about global issues, national news, economy, and world issues. You may share your deepest and hidden emotions only with people you trust the most or are in a deep intimate bond. You may not like to hold grudges or waste energy on negative emotions. You may be quick to let go of bad memories or events. Your forgiving nature and ability to maintain peace make you cherished among your friends and family.

#4 Pen Holding Style: Between Thumb, Index Finger, and Middle Finger

If you hold your pen between your thumb, index finger, and middle finger, your personality traits reveal that you may have two sides to your personality. You may be analytical and emotional as per the need of the situation. You may want to analyze and reach a conclusion after careful thought on situations that require time to observe. While in case of situations that require your involvement emotionally, you are apt for the same too. You may also sometimes find yourself quite moody. Sometimes, you find yourself highly excited and hyperactive over little things while some days you may want to be annoyed over little things. You are usually extremely kind and generous however you also have a thing for being a critic at times same. You may at times judge things or people harshly.

Tell us in comments: Did you enjoy reading pen holding styles personality traits?

